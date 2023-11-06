On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Strikes - Scattered strikes around Italy on Monday are expected to cause delays for passengers on public transport services in Rome, Milan and other cities as well as passengers travelling through some Italian airports.

The timing and amount of disruption are set to vary by city and sector and will depend on how many staff decide to take part on the day.

Tuesday

Veneto 3 euro cinema - Cinemas across Italy's northern Veneto region will be selling tickets for just €3 every Tuesday throughout the month of November under the initiative "La Regione del Veneto per il cinema di qualità" ("the Veneto region for quality cinema").

Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano, telling the story of two boys who embark on a perilous journey from Senegal to Italy by boat, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon are among the titles due to be screened by participating cinemas.

Wednesday

Naples strike - The USB trade union has announced a four-hour public transport strike in Naples from 12.45-4.45pm on Wednesday.

The funicular connecting Mergellina, Centrale and Montesanto, the M1 metro line connecting Piscinola with Garibaldi train station, and all surface bus and tram lines are expected to be affected.

Thursday

Storms - Following a period of relatively calm weather interrupted by occasional thunderstorms at the start of the week, heavy storms and strong winds are forecast to return to the Italian peninsula from Thursday, as a polar vortex moves in from the northwest.

Tuscany strike - Workers for the Tuscan public transport operator Autolinee Toscane have announced a 24-hour strike in the provinces of Siena, Grosseto and Arezzo on Thursday.

Friday

Milan strike - Staff of the Milanese transport company ATM have said they will strike for 24 hours on Friday for a wage increase and improved working conditions, among other things.

Transport services are guaranteed between the start of service and 8.45am and from 3-6pm.

Weekend

Sagre - Food fairs will take place in towns and villages across Italy over the weekend and throughout the month of November as part of the country's 'sagra' harvest festival tradition.

A pumpkin festival in Liguria, a mushroom festival in Sicily, and a walnut festival in Trentino Alto Adige are just a few of the sagre being held this weekend.

Rail strike - Staff at Italo, the private train company operating high-speed lines between major Italian cities, including Milan, Rome and Venice, have said they will strike from 9am to 5pm (for a total of eight hours) on Saturday, November 11th.

The walkout may cause delays or cancellations to scheduled Italo services to experience, though a number of essential services will be guaranteed to go ahead.