The strikes affecting travel in Italy in December 2023

The holiday season is fast approaching, and December is normally a relatively quiet month in Italy when it comes to strikes and demonstrations affecting flights, trains, and public transport.

But this time, there are several strike dates which travellers need to be aware of in the coming weeks, with an additional strike now set to cause disruption nationwide on December 15th, after it was postponed from November 27th.

Below we've listed the major strikes which are expected to cause the most disruption, and you can see all of the smaller local and regional strikes planned for the coming weeks on the Italian transport ministry’s strike calendar.

December 7th - Public transport strike

Scattered public transport strikes will hit cities across Italy on Thursday, December 7th, including Naples, Messina, Verona, Udine and Bolzano.

Strike action is also set to affect rail services in the Emilia-Romagna region.

The duration and severity of strikes will vary by city. Anyone planning to use public transport on this date is advised to check the status of their service with the operator.

December 15th - Public transport strike

A major nationwide strike affecting public transport in cities across Italy has been pushed back from Monday, November 27th to Friday, December 15th after Italy's transport minister moved to limit its duration.

The rescheduled protest is set to affect bus, subway and tram services, with timing and severity varying in Rome, Milan and other cities across Italy, at the start of one of the busiest travel and shopping weekends of the year just 10 days before Christmas.

Trams, buses, metro and local train services are set to be affected by upcoming strikes. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Air travel

So far there are no nationwide protests scheduled to affect Italian airports in December.

During the peak travel period between December 18th to January 7th, strikes affecting the air travel sector are banned altogether under one of Italy's periodi di franchigia, or 'exemption periods'.

How bad are strikes in Italy?

Strikes in Italy are frequent but not all of them cause significant disruption for travellers.

The severity of disruption caused by any strike in the country largely depends on how many staff in any part of the transport sector decide to participate on the day.

Even in the case of highly disruptive strikes, some essential services (or servizi minimi) are guaranteed to run at peak times. This goes for all transport sectors, from local public transport to rail and air travel.

