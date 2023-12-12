How will travel in Italy be affected by strikes on Friday?

Advertisement

Unions representing Italy's transport workers confirmed on Wednesday that the planned 24-hour strike would go ahead on Friday, after it was postponed from November 27th.

The rescheduled protest is set to affect bus, subway and tram services, with timing and severity varying in Rome, Milan and other cities across Italy, at the start of one of the busiest travel and shopping weekends of the year just 10 days before Christmas.

As usual with strikes in Italy however, there's little indication ahead of time as to which services might face disruption and it mainly depends on how many workers decide to take part on the day.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini has also suggested he may once again step in to limit the strike, saying it was unacceptable to hold a 24-hour protest so close to Christmas.

Union bosses insisted it would go ahead however after the strike previously set for November 27th was postponed after Salvini issued an injunction limiting it to four hours.

So far, transport operators in several major cities have confirmed the strike may affect services throughout the day on Friday.

Public transport

The level of disruption caused by the walkout will vary by city, with services in Milan and Rome currently expected to be among the most heavily affected.

The strike is expected to affect bus, subway, tram and commuter train services, but shouldn’t impact taxis.

Rome's transport network operators ATAC and TPL said the strike will affect services between 8.30pm and 5pm, and then from 8pm onwards.

In Milan, employees of public transport company ATM plan to strike from 8.45 to 3pm and after 6pm.

Under Italian law, a minimum number of transport services are guaranteed to run at peak commute hours during strikes, meaning local trains, buses and other services are supposed to be unaffected during parts of the early morning and late afternoon (known as ‘protected time bands’ or fasce protette).

Exact timing varies by local operator, but usually coincides with rush hour.

In Naples for example, local operator ANM said strikes may impact services outside the protected hours of 5.30-8.30am and 5pm-8pm.

Passengers planning to travel by public transport in Italy on Friday are advised to leave extra time for their journey and check the status of their service with the operator before setting off.

Trains

Commuter train services may face travel disruption on Friday, though interregional, intercity and long-distance trains are not expected to be impacted by the strike.

On Thursday, December 14th, Lombardy and other parts of northern Italy are set to be affected by a local rail strike by employees at regional operator Trenord.

Flights

Friday's strike is not expected to affect flights or airports in Italy, though passengers may want to double-check airport shuttle buses and trains are running as scheduled.

On Sunday, December 17th, a planned four-hour strike by baggage handlers at Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa airports may cause delays at check-in desks and luggage collection between 1pm to 5pm.

Keep up with the latest updates in The Local's Italian strike news section.