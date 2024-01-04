The transport strikes that will hit travel in Italy in January 2024

Advertisement

January is usually a fairly quiet month in Italy when it comes to transport walkouts.

This year however, there are multiple protests which people travelling to, from or across the country need to be aware of.

Below we've listed the demonstrations that may cause the most disruption to travellers in the coming weeks. You can see all of the smaller local and regional walkouts planned for this month on the Italian transport ministry’s strike calendar.

January 8th - Baggage handlers’ strike at Linate and Malpensa airports

Passengers flying to or from Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa may experience disruption on Monday, January 8th as baggage handlers at both airports plan to take part in a 24-hour strike.

There currently are no official details as to how the above walkout may impact air travel on the day, though ground operations such as check-ins and baggage collection may reasonably experience delays for the entire length of the protest.

Potential changes to outbound flights’ scheduled departure times cannot be ruled out at this point.

January 8th - Scattered airport security staff strikes

Security staff at a number of airports around the country, including Rome’s Fiumicino, Venice’s Marco Polo and Florence’s Amerigo Vespucci, plan to strike for 24 hours on Monday, January 8th.

According to the latest national media reports, the protest shouldn’t affect the scheduled departure times of any outbound flights, but may cause delays to airport security checks and screenings.

January 23rd - Taxi strike in Rome

Taxi services in the capital may be significantly limited on Tuesday, January 23rd due to a 24-hour local taxi drivers’ strike.

It's not yet known how many drivers will participate in the walkout, but anyone planning to use cab services on the day should be prepared to find alternative transportation.

Pedestrians cross an empty taxi lane during a taxi drivers' strike in Rome in February 2017. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

January 24th - Nationwide public transport strike

Commuters in Italy are expected to face significant travel disruption on Wednesday, January 24th as public transport staff around the country plan to take part in a 24-hour walkout.

The strike, which is backed by three of Italy’s largest transport unions, is expected to affect bus, subway and tram services but shouldn’t impact the normal operation of interregional and long-distance trains.

The level of disruption caused by the walkout will vary by city, with services in large metropolitan areas likely to be among the most heavily affected.

Anyone planning to use public transport on this date is advised to check the status of local services with the relevant operator before setting off.

January 24th - Nationwide air traffic controllers’ strike

Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy may face flight delays and/or cancellations on Wednesday, January 24th as staff at national air traffic control company Enav plan to strike from 1pm to 5pm.

Further information about the potential impact of the above demonstration as well as a list of guaranteed flights will be made available on Enav’s own website closer to the strike date.

There currently are no other major strikes planned for the coming weeks but, should other relevant walkouts be announced, we will update the calendar accordingly.

Most strikes in Italy are planned well in advance of the actual strike date, but last-minute walkouts or unannounced demonstrations cannot be completely ruled out.

How bad are strikes in Italy?

Strikes in Italy are frequent but not all of them cause significant disruption for travellers.

The severity of disruption caused by any strike in the country largely depends on how many staff in any part of the transport sector decide to participate on the day.

Even in the case of highly disruptive strikes, some essential services (or servizi minimi) are guaranteed to run at peak times. This goes for all transport sectors, from local public transport to rail and air travel.

Keep up with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.