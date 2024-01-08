Which foreign residents in Italy will have to pay the €2k healthcare fee?

Advertisement

Italy first raised the possibility of levying a flat healthcare registration fee for foreign residents in October, sparking widespread alarm and confusion among the country's the international community.

But it wasn't until the end of last month that the plans became formalised with the publication of the government's 2024 budget law.

The final text of the law cleared up some questions that had previously been left unanswered around what fees would apply to which categories of foreign resident, and who would be exempt.

Here's a look at who the new rules apply to, and what they could mean for you.

Who has to pay?

When it comes to healthcare, Italy divides non-EU foreign residents into two categories: those who must register with the national health service (Servizio sanitario nazionale, or SSN) on a 'mandatory' basis, and those who have the option of registering on a 'voluntary' basis.

Anyone who falls into the 'mandatory' category has the right to register for free, while those who fall into the 'voluntary' category must pay to register.

READ ALSO: ‘Confused and concerned’: What Italy’s non-EU residents think of planned €2,000 healthcare fee

Until the start of 2024, that charge was calculated on the basis of an individual's income, and ranged from €387.34 to €2,788.87.

Under changes introduced in Italy's 2024 budget law, the progressive rate has been scrapped, and almost (see below) all 'voluntary' users must now pay a flat fee of €2,000.

Who falls into the 'mandatory' category?

According to the Italian health ministry, those entitled to free mandatory registration by right are:

Residents who have a regular ongoing contract with an Italian employer, are self-employed, or are registered on Italy's unemployment lists (liste di collocamento).

People waiting for their residency permit to be issued on the basis of employment or family reasons.

People waiting for their residency permit to be renewed on the basis of employment or self-employment, for family reasons, for asylum, for subsidiary protection, 'special cases', or special protection; for medical treatment, for those waiting to adopt or foster children, and for those in the process of acquiring citizenship.

Dependant family members of people in the above categories.

All minors, including unaccompanied foreign minors, regardless of their legal basis in Italy.

READ ALSO: Public vs private: What are your healthcare options in Italy?

Some foreigners will have to pay €2,000 to use Italy's healthcare service starting this year. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP.

Who falls into the 'voluntary' category?

Almost everyone not named in the 'mandatory' list falls into the 'voluntary' category. According to the health ministry, that includes, but is not limited, to:

Students and au pairs, including those in the country for less than three months (the maximum period you can stay in Italy before registering as a resident).

People in Italy on an elective residence visa.

Religious personnel.

Diplomatic and consular staff of foreign governments and organisations, unless employed under an Italian contract (in which case they have the right to mandatory registration).

Volunteers.

People over the age of 65 in Italy for family reunification reasons, who arrived after November 5th, 2008.

Advertisement

Foreigners in Italy on a medical treatment permit and those in the country for tourism purposes are not eligible for voluntary registration.

If you're unsure which category you fall into, you should ask your commercialista (Italian accountant) for clarification.

READ ALSO: 'Very professional but underequipped': What readers think of Italy's hospitals

Are there any exceptions?

Non-EU foreigners in Italy on a study permit and au pairs pay a discounted rate - although under the new rules, they'll still have to pay significantly more than they did in the past.

Students will pay €700 euros, up from the previous rate of €149.77. Au pairs, meanwhile, will be charged €1,200, an increase from €219.49.

How do you pay the fee?

As Italy's healthcare system is managed on a regional basis, the fee is paid to your regional authority.

Italy's health ministry guidelines state that the payment should be made in one lump sum, either by bank transfer (you can request the details from the ASL, or local health authority, where you register as a patient), or through your F24 tax form.

Advertisement

Note that the fee covers your registration for the calendar year running from January 1st to December 31st. That means that if you apply in August, you'll still have to pay the full amount, but will only be covered until the end of the year.

Am a legally required to pay the fee?

No - if you fall into the 'voluntary' category, you can opt to pay for private insurance instead of paying to register with the SSN.

Either way, you must have healthcare coverage as an Italian resident.

How can I contest the fee?

If you think your ASL has misclassified you as a 'voluntary' applicant when you should be in the 'mandatory' category, speak to your commercialista, who should be able to provide you with evidence of your legal status.