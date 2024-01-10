Q&A: What you need to know about Italy's €2,000 healthcare fee

Advertisement

Is €2,000 a new minimum fee, or a flat fee for everyone?

Contrary to many initial reports, the Italian government has now confirmed that €2,000 is the new minimum fee, rather than a flat-rate fee, for registering with the national public health service (servizio sanitario nazionale, or SSN).

An Italian health ministry spokesperson told The Local on Tuesday: "As established by the law, the amount of 2,000 euros represents the minimum contribution."

This is a steep increase to the means-tested charge which previously started at a minimum of €387.34.

And it means those already paying a higher rate above €2,000 per year will unfortunately not be getting a discount.

When do the new charges come in?

The new rules were confirmed with the publication of the final text of the 2024 budget law, meaning they will apply to anyone registering for Italian healthcare or renewing their registration as of the beginning of 2024.

As those who pay for SSN registration must renew their registration annually, the new charges will apply from the next renewal.

Does this apply to all non-EU nationals in Italy?

Back in October, when the plan was first mentioned, Italy's finance ministry caused major confusion when it initially said that the €2,000 charge would apply to all non-EU citizens, before later clarifying that it would in fact only apply to those non-EU nationals who already have to pay an annual fee to use the public health service.

Essentially, whether or not you'll need to pay the fee depends primarily on whether you are entitled to 'mandatory' (free) healthcare registration or not under Italian rules.

The change is only expected to impact those who already pay for their registration with the SSN, i.e. those who do not qualify for free registration and are instead in the ‘voluntary' registration category.

Find out more about these categories and who qualifies for free registration in a separate article here.

How will this affect EU nationals?

The final text of the 2024 budget updates a law from 1998 on healthcare fees which applies only to non-EU citizens - so it remains unclear whether the minimum fee has been updated for both EU and non-EU citizens.

The Local has requested clarification on this point from the health ministry.

The rules for both categories are otherwise similar. EU nationals "must have coverage from their country of origin to stay in another EU country and therefore in Italy," the health ministry confirmed.



"Where they do not have health coverage from their country of origin, they must have their own private health insurance to remain legally in Italy."

The San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. Italy has announced new higher minimum healthcare charges which apply to many foreign residents from 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

What about UK nationals covered by the post-Brexit Withdrawal Agreement?

Italy's health ministry confirmed to The Local on Tuesday that British citizens who were previously entitled to register with the national health service on a 'mandatory' (i.e., free) basis would be able to continue doing so.

"British citizens residing in Italy prior to Brexit, covered by the withdrawal agreement, who have accrued a permanent right, retain the right to mandatory enrolment," a health ministry spokesperson said.

This appears to mean that nothing has changed for those who were previously entitled to free healthcare.

What about spouses of Italian citizens both of whom are resident in Italy?

If the spouse was entitled to 'mandatory' (free) healthcare registration previously, then they will likely still be able to register on this basis from 2024.

As the rules are complex, it's advisable to check how they apply in your circumstances with your local Asl (local health authority) office.

Are there any exceptions?

Non-EU foreigners in Italy on a study permit and au pairs pay a discounted rate - although under the new rules, they'll still have to pay significantly more than they did in the past.

Students will pay at least €700 euros, up from the previous rate of €149.77. Au pairs, meanwhile, will be charged €1,200, an increase from €219.49.

What is meant by a registration fee?

There has been added confusion among Italy’s international residents about what exactly it means to pay a registration fee for the SSN.

This fee is charged annually upon registration with and subsequent renewal of registration with your local health authority, which entitles you, among other things, to register with a medico di base (family doctor, or general practitioner).

This fee is not the same thing as the INPS (health, social security and pension) payments due if you’re obliged to pay your own contributions in Italy, such as in the case of those who are self-employed under a partita IVA.

In this case, you would be entitled to ‘mandatory’ registration with the SSN, with no fee - but as INPS contributions in this case are charged at around 23-26 percent of your income, the total of these payments usually comes to much more than 2,000 euros a year.

How do you pay the registration fee?

As Italy's healthcare system is managed on a regional basis, the fee is paid to your regional authority when you register or renew.

Italy's health ministry guidelines state that the payment should be made in one lump sum, either by bank transfer (you can request the details from the Asl, or local health authority, where you register as a patient), or through your F24 tax form.

Note that the fee covers your registration for the calendar year running from January 1st to December 31st. That means that if you apply in August, you'll still have to pay the full amount, but will only be covered until the end of the year.

Can I sign up for private healthcare instead?

If you're in the 'voluntary' category, then yes. You must have healthcare coverage as an Italian resident, but it doesn't have to be with the SSN.

You can opt out of the public system and choose to pay for private healthcare instead. Though whether or not this would prove better value will depend on the type of healthcare coverage you need.