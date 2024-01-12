Tell us: What tips do you have for getting private health treatment in Italy?

Advertisement

For any non-Italian who becomes a legal resident of Italy, adequate health insurance is a requirement; whether that's a private insurance policy or registration with the Italian public health service (servizio sanitario nazionale, or SSN).

Until now the default option for most has been to sign up with the SSN. For some international residents, this coverage is not free, though The Local's readers tell us the standards of care are generally good and there's often no need to pay more to go private.

But from 2024, the Italian government has hiked the minimum annual SSN registration fee from €387 to €2,000, meaning many people are now reconsidering whether private coverage might be a better-value option after all.

As readers are asking for advice on finding the best policy to replace their SSN coverage, we'd like to share advice from those who have already done it.

