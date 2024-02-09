La Bella Vita: Italy's different pasta shapes and what do Italians think of Valentine's Day?

Advertisement

I don't know about you, but almost every time I visit a new Italian region or city, or even revisit one I've been to several times before, I seem to come across a pasta shape or two that I'm not familiar with at a local market or trattoria.

Sometimes Italians themselves aren't familiar with some of the regional varieties, I've found, which is reassuring, but also makes me wonder: just how many types of pasta are there in this country?

Valentine's Day is coming up, but is there much interest in this event in Italy? You might imagine that - like Halloween - it would be deemed a commercial foreign import by most Italians. Plus, isn't the whole concept redundant in a country where romance is already such a big part of everyday life?

Our writer Silvia Marchetti says however that Italians go all out for Valentine's Day and, though the original "mysticism" of the celebration's Italian roots will soon be totally forgotten, the hearts and flowers are here to stay.

A couple visit the Foro Romano in central Rome on Valentine's Day. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

And if you want to get into the spirit of things this week by learning a few romantic phrases, here’s how to use the language of love to talk about flirting, falling in love, and everything in between. You probably won’t have heard some of these in Italian class.

It's also Carnival season, and today in Italy this is a family-friendly festivity revolving around costumes, confetti, fried frappe and castagnole. But it has some pretty wild origins.

We spoke to one historian who explained how the tradition's roots are in the Ancient Greek celebration of Baccanali - which was in turn likely imported from Mesopotamia - and how in Ancient Rome the event became a "blank cheque for debauchery," designed to let people get their darker desires out of their systems once a year. Read all about it here:

