15 must-have apps to make your life in Italy easier in 2024

Though some may not always fulfil their purpose, apps are essentially designed to make daily life easier and for those living in a foreign country any type of help, however big or small, is worth its weight in gold.

So, in no particular order, here are 15 apps that might prove essential for life in Italy.

Moovit

Moovit is by far the best urban mobility app available in Italy.

From public transport to taxis and e-bikes, Moovit will give you travel options to get to your destination in the quickest possible time.

The times where you’d need multiple apps to figure out the quickest way to get from A to B are long gone.

Enjoy

Public transport options aren’t always great in Italy, especially at night, and you might find yourself looking for a car to hire on more than one occasion.

If you live in Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna or Florence, you’ll be able to do so via Enjoy.

Once you've uploaded your driving licence to the app, you’ll only need to locate the nearest car in your area and book it with a simple click. Parking at the end of your journey will be free of charge.

Similar services exist in major cities around the country, with ShareNow generally being the second most popular option.

Lime

If you’re not a fan of cars (or simply can’t stand traffic during peak hours), you’ll also have the option to hop on an e-bike and cycle your way through the city.

Lime electric bicycles in Milan's Piazza Duomo in March 2023. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

There are countless bike-sharing services across the country, but Lime is arguably one of the most reliable ones.

Prices vary depending on where you live, but they’re generally very affordable. A 240-minute time pass in Milan currently costs 19.99 euros.

Free Now

Regular Uber services are not available in Italy, so you’ll have to turn to local taxis for a ride.

Free Now will spare you quite a bit of traipsing around (and a lot of roadside waving) by allowing you to summon a taxi to your exact location and pay for your ride via the app.

Other apps, like appTaxi and itTaxi, are also available and some are more widely used in certain cities than others.

Prezzi Benzina

As fuel prices in Italy remain close to 2 euros a litre, even small savings can make a big difference.

You can use Prezzi Benzina (Fuel Prices) to quickly locate the cheapest petrol station in your area and get the best available deal.

All you have to do is select the type of fuel your vehicle runs on and enter your location. The app will do the rest.

Il Meteo

While it might not have the most creative of names – it literally means ‘the weather’ – Il Meteo is the best mobile app if you’re looking to keep up to date with weather conditions in your corner of the boot.

Aside from giving you ten-day forecasts, the app gives you updates on pollen levels, road traffic and earthquakes as well as live satellite images.

MedInAction

MedInAction allows you to book an appointment with a qualified English-speaking doctor within 24 hours.

However, the service isn’t cheap – prices for house calls start at 120 euros, whereas online consultations with a GP are available for 50 euros – and only the biggest Italian cities are covered.

Satispay

Satispay is a useful time-saver when it comes to making small purchases at your local supermarket, especially if you don’t have Apple Pay or Google Pay set up on your phone.

The app is essentially an online wallet which allows you to pay by simply scanning a QR code at the relevant check-out machine.

Other than that, it allows you to send money to your phone contacts and make a series of in-app payments, including phone top-ups and car tax payments.

The Fork

Booking a spot at a local restaurant can be a bit of a hassle at times, especially if your Italian is still così così.

That’s where The Fork comes in. A couple of effortless taps on your screen and you’re booked.

A woman has lunch at a restaurant in Piazza Navona, central Rome, in May 2020. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

The Fork also gives you access to a number of generous discounts (as much as 50 percent in some cases) on your restaurant bill.

Glovo

If you’re craving a restaurant meal but don’t want to leave the comfort of your home, Glovo is one of the more popular options available in Italy.

Glovo is available in more than 450 towns and cities across Italy and their deliveries are usually bang on time.

Aside from delivering food orders, the service will also bring anything from groceries to medicine to flowers right to your doorstep.

Giallo Zafferano

One of the most popular ways to tap into Italian culinary tradition is by downloading the Giallo Zafferano app.

Giallo Zafferano stores over 4,000 recipes, many of which are paired with video tutorials, nutrition facts and historical notes.

The app will also allow you to share tips and photos of your creations with other users.

Subito

Subito is an online marketplace where you can buy or sell anything from cars to real estate to home furniture.

The app has over six million ads, but searching for items is surprisingly easy thanks to the filters and categories provided.

Also, Subito allows you to post ads for free and chat with potential buyers (or sellers) directly within the app.

Bonus X

Every year Italy offers a number of financial benefits (or 'bonuses') which can sometimes lead to hundreds of euros’ worth of savings.

Claiming these bonuses however is not always easy as applicants are often required to hire a professional to help them figure out the process.

The creators of Bonus X say the app helps cut the red tape by putting a team of lawyers, accountants and labour consultants at your service. Further info on costs and requirements can be found here.

IO

Italian bureaucracy is notoriously tricky to navigate, but setting up the IO app on your phone may make things easier for you.

IO allows you to message and exchange documents with most Italian public bodies, including your town hall and Italy’s tax office, and gives you the option to pay for a number of public administration services from within the app.

You’ll need SPID credentials or an Italian Electronic Identity Card (CIE) to access the service.

Drops

Drops is an excellent app for anyone looking to increase their Italian vocabulary, no matter what their current learning stage is.

From health to school to sports, there are 50 language themes to choose from which are all useful for daily life in Italy. The activities are often multiple choice or spelling exercises, which make it easy (and fun) to learn new words.

Drops can only be used for 10 minutes a day without paying, but a premium package currently costs 12.39 euros a month.