On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Italian farmers’ associations to stage demo in Brussels

Representatives from a number of Italian farmers’ associations, including Coldiretti and Confagricoltura, are expected to stage a demonstration in Brussels on Monday, February 26th.

The demo, which should unfold at the same time as a planned EU agriculture ministers summit, will follow a series of Europe-wide marches and road blockades held in protest against farming policies and high taxation across the bloc.

Earlier this month Italian PM Giorgia Meloni reinstated an income tax break for farmers on low incomes following a protest by Rome’s Colosseum, but Coldiretti president Ettore Prandini said shortly afterwards that protests will continue until Italian producers get “exhaustive answers” to their needs.

Italy unveils 5-euro collector coin

A special 5-euro collector coin dedicated to the city of Pesaro, Marche, will be officially unveiled in the Pesaro Ducal Palace on Monday.

The coin, which celebrates Pesaro’s status as Italy’s 2024 Culture Capital, was designed by renowned Italian medalist Uliana Pernazza, and pictures the city’s iconic Rocca Costanza fortress on the obverse and the city’s Ducal Palace on the reverse.

The piece is already available for purchase on the Italian Mint website.

Friday

PM Meloni to meet US President Biden

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is set to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday, March 1st in what will be her second official visit to the States since she first took office in October 2022.

US President Joe Biden and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni engaged in conversation at the White House in July 2023. Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a note last Friday that the two leaders will discuss “shared approaches to address global challenges”, including their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine, the delivery of aid to people in Gaza and relations with China and African partners.

Following her meeting with Biden, Meloni will fly to Toronto, where she’s scheduled to meet Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Saturday.

ITA Airways reopens Rome-Tel Aviv route

Italy’s flag carrier ITA Airways will resume services between Rome Fiumicino and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on Friday after temporarily shutting the route in early October following the outbreak of war in Gaza.

Services to and from Tel Aviv will run three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays) for a total of six weekly flights (three headed for Rome, three bound for Tel Aviv).

Other major airlines have restored services to Israel in recent weeks, including Lufthansa and Air France. UK carrier British Airways plans to resume flights from April.

Saturday

Free B&B stays

Dozens of bed and breakfast structures around the country will offer free accommodation on Saturday, March 2nd as part of the 2024 edition of Italy’s B&B day – an annual event celebrating the B&B sector organised by booking platform Bed-and-Breakfast.it.

The offer will apply to stays of at least two days in any of the B&Bs taking part in the event.

Sunday

Free museum openings

People around Italy will be able to visit state-run museums and archaeological sites free of charge on Sunday, March 3rd under the popular Domenica al Museo or ‘free museum Sundays’ national scheme.

The initiative applies to hundreds of sites, including world-famous attractions like the Colosseum, Pompeii, Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia, the Reggia di Caserta and Trieste's Miramare Castle.

Find out more about how it works in our article.