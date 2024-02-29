Where are the 'best' hospitals in Italy in 2024?

Advertisement

The average standard of healthcare in Italy is fairly high: the country has been ranked among the nations with the best healthcare systems in the world in surveys published by the World Health Organisation, Bloomberg and World Population Review.

But not all of Italy's hospitals - or regional healthcare systems - are rated equally.

The latest World’s Best Hospitals ranking from Newsweek magazine and global data firm Statista has revealed which of Italy’s hospitals are seen as the best.

The ranking was based upon a combination of four different data sources: the opinion of over 85,000 healthcare professionals around the world, patient experience surveys following hospitalisation, publicly available hospital quality metrics, and patient outcome questionnaires.

The study ranked Rome’s Policlinico Gemelli as the best hospital in the country for the fourth year in a row, followed by Ospedale Niguarda and Ospedale San Raffaele, both in Milan.

The top five was completed by the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano (just south of Milan) and the Policlinico Sant’Orsola in Bologna.

Spots from six to ten were occupied by: Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria in Verona, Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia, Azienda Ospedaliera in Padua, Ospedale Papa Giovanni II in Bergamo and Turin’s Presidio Ospedaliero Molinette.

Aside from Rome’s Policlinico Gemelli, no hospital from the centre or south of the country figured in the top ten, with the first ‘non-northern’ hospital – Florence’s Ospedale Careggi – ranking 11th.

Only three southern hospitals made it into the nation’s top 50, with the first one – Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza in San Giovanni Rotondo, Puglia – coming in 35th, followed by Bari’s Policlinico (36th) and Naples’ Ospedale Federico II (44th).

These results seemed to once again confirm stark imbalances in the quality of medical care offered across the country, with central and southern regions continuing to perform poorly compared to their northern counterparts.

Shifting from a national outlook to an international one, Italian hospitals didn’t fare quite as well as could be hoped.

The top five Italian hospitals all figured among the best 100 hospitals in the world, though only Rome’s Policlinico Gemelli made it into the top 50 (it ranked 35th globally).

However, Italy still had a total of 14 hospitals included in the world’s top 250 list – one more compared to last year’s results.

This made it the third most-represented EU country in the global ranking after Germany (22) and France (16).

From a global standpoint, the US had as many as 19 hospitals in the top 250, with Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota holding the title of 'best' hospital in the world.

The UK had 11 hospitals in the top 250, with St Thomas' Hospital in London being the highest ranked (36th).