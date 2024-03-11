The six downsides of life in Milan

Advertisement

With its wealth of job opportunities and international appeal, Milan is one of the most popular Italian cities among foreigners as it’s home to over 475,000 foreign nationals (around 14.7 percent of the city’s total population).

After Rome, Milan is also the second-most popular Italian destination among native English speakers, with UK and US nationals leading the pack with 2,380 and 1,500 residents respectively.

But, while life under la Madonnina comes with a number of attractive upsides (including a thriving job market, reliable public transport and lively nightlife), there are also some negatives which anyone planning on moving to the city should be aware of.

Expensive accommodation

Whether you’re renting or buying, finding accommodation in Milan will not come cheap.

According to the latest data from property market portal Wikicasa, monthly rent comes at an average of around €22 per square metre – that’s €6 over the regional average, and almost €10 higher than national average.

A general view of Milan in April 2023 from the Foundazione Prada building. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

According to Numbeo estimates, renting a one-bedroom flat in the city centre will set you back over €1,400 a month on average, while renting the same type of flat in the outskirts will come at an average monthly price of around €950.

If you’re looking to purchase a property in the city, the average asking price is €5,470 per square metre – that’s more than €3,000 over the regional average, and over €3,500 above the national average (€1,910 per square metre).

High cost of living

Over the past few years, Milan has consistently ranked amongst the Italian cities with the higher living costs (it even took the title of most expensive Italian city to live in in 2022).

According to estimates from online investment advisor Moneyfarm, the average Milan family spends around €450 a month on groceries, €50 more than the average family in Rome.

A restaurant meal in Milan will also generally cost you more than in most other Italian cities. For instance, a three-course meal for two in a mid-range city restaurant will set you back around €80 in Milan, while the national average stands at €50.

As for utility bills, monthly bollette for an 85-square-metre flat in Milan are estimated to add up to an average of €252.

Questionable driving

If you have never driven in Milan before, it may well take you some time to get accustomed to local driving habits.

Milan is a bustling city where everyone seems to always be in a rush. This goes for motorists too, who tend to routinely neglect speed limits and traffic signs.

Overall, defensive driving is strongly advised for people that are new to the city.

Pollution

Though it slid down from second to tenth place in the latest ranking of the most polluted Italian cities by environmental watchdog Legambiente, Milan continues to have some of the most polluted air in the country.

A blanket of smog covers Milan's skyline on February 21st 2024. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

The city's population density, road traffic and heavily industrialised outskirts all contribute to poor local air quality, with the situation generally being worse during the cold months due to dry spells.

Anti-smog measures including bans on high-emission vehicles came into force in late February in Milan after particulate matter (PM10) levels exceeded limits for a fourth day in a row.

Not-so-Mediterranean climate

Italy is generally known for its sunny and pleasantly warm weather conditions for the most part of a year, but Milan has little in the way of that.

Summers in the city are hot (between 25C and 30C on average during the day) and very, very humid, while winters are fairly cold (temperatures range from -2C to 8C on average) and gloomy.

Also, Milan has between 80 to 90 rainy days a year, with May generally being the rainiest time of the year.

Critical taxi shortage

This is an issue that is by no means specific to Milan alone as most major cities in Italy have long been dealing with cab shortages.

But to give you an idea of the problem, a recent report from Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera has found that the Milan metropolitan area has around 500,000 “unresolved calls” – that is, people who try and fail to book a taxi – every month.

Normal Uber services are not available in the city; Uber Black services are, but a ride won’t come cheap (a ride from central Milan to Malpensa airport can cost between €170 and €305).

This is a non-exhaustive list. Have we missed a major downside of life in Milan? Let us know in the comments below.