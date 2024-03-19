When are the deadlines for filing your Italian income tax return?

Advertisement

Question: "I became an Italian resident last year and I'm aware that I will need to file Italian taxes. Is there a quick guide available to the process and deadlines?"

Becoming a legal resident in Italy brings many advantages - not least the right to spend every day of the year in the country, if you'd like to.

But of course, registering as legally resident also means you'll be seen by the Italian state as resident for tax purposes (you can see a full explanation here of Italy's tax residency rules.)

Once you're officially registered as a resident, you'll be liable to file annual tax returns with the Italian internal revenue agency (Agenzie delle Entrate) even if all of your income comes from your home country or elsewhere.

There can be a lot to learn about this process at first, especially if filing personal income tax returns wasn't a requirement in your home country.

Fortunately, there is an overview of the process available in English from the Italian tax agency, which you can find here.

Essentially, you'll need to fill out one of two forms online:

If you're an employee or retiree, you'll need to complete and file Form 730 by September 30th .

. If instead you're self-employed, or fall into any other category, you'll probably need the other form, known as Redditi PF. The deadline for filing this is October 15th.

The earliest date from which you can submit your personal income tax return is May 30th.

Most people will need to fill out form 730, and you may be able to access an automatically pre-filled version of this form (Modello 730 precompilato) by logging into the Agenzie delle Entrate website. In this case, you'll need to check that the information is correct and submit it online.

Otherwise, if you need to fill out the form yourself, the tax agency web page above contains links to the most recent versions of both forms, as well as to detailed explanations of how to go about completing them. Unfortunately though, the forms themselves and the detailed instructions are not available in English.

The language barrier plus the complexity of Italy's tax laws means many of Italy's international residents will need to seek assistance with filing their taxes - though it's also very common for Italians themselves to hire a professional to help them navigate the country's famous red tape.

Italy has a national network of tax assistance centres (Centro Assistenza Fiscale, or CAF) which provide free advice on tax matters and can also help you complete and file your tax return.

You may also hire a commercialista (tax accountant) or another professional who can take care of the entire process on your behalf. See more about finding a good commercialista (and why you may or may not need one) here.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual cases. For details of how the Italian tax rules may apply in your circumstances, see the Italian revenue agency's website (in English) or seek independent advice from a qualified tax professional.