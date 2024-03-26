What changes in Italy in April 2024

Advertisement

April Fool's

While April 1st is known as April Fool’s Day in English-speaking countries, the date is known as Pesce d’Aprile (literally, ‘April’s fish’) in Italy.

Though you may think that the expression is in some way related to the act of ‘baiting’ people, it more likely comes from a common prank that involves sticking a drawing of a fish onto the back of an unsuspecting victim and then asking them if they've seen 'April’s fish'.

Pesce d'Aprile also coincides with the Easter Monday public holiday this year, so expect limited public transport services and reduced opening hours for shops and some supermarkets.

Back to school

Schools across most of Italy are set to reopen on Wednesday, April 3rd, having been closed since Maundy Thursday of the week before for the Easter long weekend.

The one exception is the northwestern Aosta Valley region, where pupils are scheduled to return to school on April 2nd – a day earlier than the rest of the country.

Dates may differ for private institutions.

Venice’s 60th Biennale Arte

This year’s major arts event in the floating city is to open on Saturday 20th April, running until Sunday November 24th.

The 2024 Biennale Arte aims to be carbon neutral, and has Stranieri Ovunque - Foreigners Everywhere - as its theme.

In addition to the main exhibits between the Central Pavilion in the Giardini and the Arsenale, there will also be 30 'collateral' events at locations across the city.

Venice's Arsenale is one of two locations where the Biennale Arte will take place. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.

Italy commemorates the fall of Fascism

April 25th is Italy’s Liberation Day (or Festa della Liberazione in Italian), which is the day in which Italians celebrate the fall of the Fascist regime and the end of German occupation.

The annual event marks the day in 1945 when Italy’s National Liberation Committee incited a popular insurrection against Nazifascist forces. The uprising eventually resulted in the liberation of all occupied territories and in the capture and subsequent execution of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini in Milan.

Liberation Day is a national public holiday in Italy, meaning that public offices, schools and most shops will be closed on the day.

The date is one of Italy’s most heartfelt national observances and is traditionally marked by a number of official ceremonies, including the laying of wreaths in honour of the women and men who fought in the Italian Resistance, as well as marches featuring renditions of the Bella Ciao anthem.

Airbnb rules change

Surveillance cameras will no longer be allowed inside Airbnb rentals from April 30th, according to a new company-wide policy that will affect hosts and customers globally, including in Italy.

Up to now cameras have been allowed in areas such as hallways and entrances provided they were clearly visible and mentioned in the listing, but guests had complained of finding hidden cameras in private spaces.

Hosts will still be able to install cameras outside, but must clearly specify where they are stationed.