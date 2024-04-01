Eight of the best books to read before moving to Italy

Advertisement

Il Bel Centro: A Year in the Beautiful Centre

Il Bel Centro (‘The Beautiful Centre’) is a journal-format account of American author Michelle Damiani and her family’s life in the small hilltop town of Spello, Umbria for a year.

The book gives a unique glimpse into what living in rural central Italy is like, exploring local customs, culinary traditions and community lore.

There are also details about the challenges faced by Damiani’s family, ranging from red tape and queues at the local post office to language difficulties and tough decisions about her children’s education.

Living In Italy: the Real Deal

This is an engaging and insightful account of Dutch author Stef Smulders and his partner’s relocation to the countryside south of Pavia, Lombardy.

It paints a vivid picture of the joys and challenges of life in northern Italy, including some amusing anecdotes and observations about experiencing the country as a straniero.

For those interested in buying property (and setting up a B&B) in Italy, it stores useful information and lots of practical advice along the way.

La Bella Figura: A Field Guide to the Italian Mind

In La Bella Figura (‘The Good Impression’) author and journalist Beppe Severgnini chooses to do away with idealised notions of Italy, giving a witty tour of the country and of Italians’ subconscious.

The book explores some of the most paradoxical Italian habits, touching on the places where locals are most likely to reveal their true authentic self: airports, motorways and the office.

As Severgnini puts it, the book is an insight into how life in Italy can “have you fuming and then purring in the space of a hundred metres or ten minutes”.

The Sweetness of Doing Nothing

This book from Rome resident Sophie Mincilli explores the Italian philosophy of finding pleasure in small things, whether that be basking in the sun while sipping on a coffee, being immersed in nature…or simply being idle.

A waiter serves coffee to customers at a cafe in Campo dei Fiori, central Rome, in 2009. Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

The book shares suggestions and advice to help you savour life’s ordinary moments the Italian way.

Four Seasons in Rome

This is an account of US author Anthony Doerr’s full year in the Eternal City after receiving the Rome Prize – one of the most prestigious awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

The book charts the writer’s adventures in the capital: from visiting old squares and temples to taking his newborn twins to the Pantheon in December to wait for snow to fall through the oculus.

There are also very amusing details about Doerr’s interaction with local residents, including butchers, grocers and bakers.

Italian Neighbours: An Englishman in Verona

Manchester-born author Tim Parks wrote Italian Neighbours in 1992, but many, if not most of his observations about the delights and foibles of small town life in northern Italy are just as valid today as they were over 30 years ago.

The book chronicles Parks’s move to Montecchio, in the Verona province, and how he and his Italian wife became accustomed to the quirky habits of their new neighbours.

Parks is also the author of other bestselling books about life in Italy, including An Italian Education, which recounts the milestones in the life of the writer's children as they go through the Italian school system, and Italian Ways, a journey through Italian culture and ways of life based on experiences made while travelling by train.

Extra Virgin

Originally published in 2000, worldwide bestseller Extra Virgin is an account of author Annie Hawes and her sister’s move to a rundown farmhouse in Diano San Pietro, a small village deep among the olive groves of Liguria’s riviera.

The book is a fascinating tale of how the two British sisters adjusted to life among olive farmers and eccentric card-playing locals and a window into Liguria’s culinary and social traditions.

Burnt by the Tuscan Sun

In Burnt by the Tuscan Sun (a play on bestselling book Under the Tuscan Sun by Frances Mayes) American blogger Francesca Maggi offers a series of humorous essays delving into some of the trials and tribulations of daily life in Italy.

There are details about Italy’s notorious bureaucracy, bad drivers, quirky local habits and superstitions, and even the beloved mamma of every Italian household.

This list is non-exhaustive. You can add your own recommendations in the comments section below.