‘Finally!’: Excitement and doubt as Italy confirms new digital nomad visa

Advertisement

The rollout of the digital nomad visa scheme has been an undoubtedly drawn-out process in Italy. The concept was first approved in 2022, but nothing concrete happened afterwards - until now at least.

Under the implementation decree published on April 4th, digital nomad hopefuls must have valid health insurance for their stay, demonstrate they have accommodation in Italy, have a clean criminal record, and perhaps most importantly, show that their annual income is around €28,000. They must also prove they have done the work they intend to carry out in Italy for at least six months before arriving.

News of the new visa has sparked interest in many international residents’ forums on social media.

“This is a giant step forward after two years without the ministry working out implementation details,” commented Carina C Zona.

“Developing the new forms and procedures, then promulgating to the consulates, takes a bit of time but this shows the Meloni government has been moving forward on the legislation at long last.”

READ ALSO: Q&A: Your questions answered about Italy's digital nomad visa

Stephanie Jones, a resident in Italy, commented: “It also reminds us how quickly things can change for the better.

“A few months ago, it was assumed the digital nomad visa was virtually dead, but boom - it's here! You just never know.”

For Suzanne Bleakney, originally from the United States, the news could not have come sooner.

“I am super excited that this is finally an option. I have a well-established online career and have been waiting for two years for this visa to come into existence.”

Advertisement

Tuscan homeowner Lauren Scott said: “I am hopeful! I work remotely and bought a house here so for me it’s really only the hurdle of proving my income and health insurance. I already have an address.”

READ ALSO: How to apply for Italy’s digital nomad visa

One Puglia-based resident was ecstatic for the country too.

“Finally! The Italian government got their act together,” she wrote. “The figures on digital nomad visas show huge contributions to the economy.”

While there was some initial confusion as to what exactly the application process will entail, many of the details have now been laid out in the government’s implementation decree, providing some clarity on the process.

Still, some residents of Italy had doubts about whether the visa would really be as easy to obtain as many people hope.

Advertisement

Jamie Roberts, originally from the UK, pointed out that “implementation may take time” and predicted “there will be more interest than availability, and overflow will go towards Portugal, Croatia, etc.”

Italian citizen Giuliana Mackler, who was born and raised in the United States, said that whilst this visa would be of no use to her, what should be noted is who would benefit from the increased national income.

She feels as though questions need to be answered as to how it will change the lives of locals.

She wrote: “The affected economies are usually major cities (take Lisbon, for example) where costs have risen to a degree that makes it unobtainable for the local residents (housing/food/etc).”

“The areas that generate this money do not generally bring fiscal benefits to the smaller towns and villages that need the economic boost the most.”

She believes she’s already seeing a shift in affordability due to over-tourism in her current place of residence, Lucca, and thinks the digital nomad visa will add to the rising costs.

"We’re already seeing a few remote workers in bars here and there, which will hopefully not become hubs for work life, populated by the glow of laptops and screaming zoom calls (this happened a few weeks ago),” she said.

“I am all for the free movement of people and the ability to experience other cultures. Yet we also have to consider in what ways local resources will be affected by transient populations with expendable incomes.”

What do you think about the digital nomad visa scheme? Let us know in the comments section below.