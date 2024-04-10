How to apply for Italy's digital nomad visa

Advertisement

Since Italy first approved a digital nomad visa in early 2022, would-be applicants have eagerly awaited news of its arrival - until now, with little pay off.

But after years of inaction, Italy's government last week published an implementation decree laying out the requirements for acquiring the digital nomad visa.

Now that the visa is finally a reality, where, when and how can you apply?

Since the implementation decree does not specify a start date, it's reasonable to assume applications are open as of the decree's publication.

To apply, you’ll need start by booking an in-person appointment at your nearest Italian consulate in your home country and obtain the correct visa application form for that consulate (these may vary by consulate).

Your consulate should be able to give you a list of the exact requirements ahead of your appointment, but it’s likely you’ll need to bring documentation including:

a valid passport

passport photos

proof of employment

proof of income

health insurance

proof of accommodation in Italy

You must be able to show that you have an annual income of no less than three times the minimum amount that would exempt you from paying for Italian healthcare, i.e. just under €28,000 per year. The law doesn't specify that this has to be through work, so it's probable that - for example - rental income would also count.

It's important to note that €28,000 is the minimum income required under Italian law, but individual consulates have the authority to raise the limit, and many have done so in the past in relation to other visas that require a minimum income threshold (such as the elective residency visa).

As this visa is for "highly qualified" workers, you'll also need to prove you have a three-year degree or equivalent qualification or professional experience.

In addition, you'll need to supply an affidavit from your employer confirming you have no criminal convictions from the past five years.

The decree doesn't specify what happens if you're self-employed, as many remote workers are: some news outlets have suggested self-certification will suffice.

According to Studio Legale Metta, you'll need to pay €116 for the visa application fee - the standard amount when applying for an Italian visa.

As with applications for other types of Italian visa, the exact requirements, and waiting times for approval, may vary by consulate.

Legally, the consulate has a maximum of 90 days to get back to your about your application.

Once you receive the visa, you'll need to apply for an Italian permesso di soggiorno, or residency permit, within eight days of arriving in the country. The permit will be valid for one year and is renewable annually provided you continue to meet the conditions of the visa.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on specific cases. For more information about visa applications, see the Italian Foreign Ministry's visa website or contact the Italian consulate in your country.