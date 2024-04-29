Five big reasons people choose to retire to Italy

Advertisement

It’s a common conception that Italy offers a slower than average pace of life, particularly when compared to countries such as the United Kingdom or the United States. It comes as no surprise then it's a popular choice when it comes to retirement destinations.

Whilst there's no data available on the percentage of international residents who moved to Italy specifically for retirement, a 2021 report from the British Embassy in Rome found that just over a quarter (27 percent) of Britons in Italy moved for this reason.

But what makes Italy such a desirable place to retire to in the first place?

It’s a combination of healthcare, tax benefits, affordability and lifestyle.

Healthcare and life expectancy

Italy’s healthcare system is consistently ranked among the best in the world. In 2022 the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that only 1.8 percent of the Italian population said their healthcare needs were unmet, compared to Europe’s 2.2 percent average.

The Local's readers tell us they find the standard of care in Italy's public hospitals to be generally high, even if the system often seems to lack resources.

Italy is also home to one of the world’s five 'blue zones', or areas where a large proportion of people live longer than average. People from the island of Sardinia, alongside Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Icaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California, often tend to live beyond the age of 100.

Italy is generally known for its healthy lifestyle and currently ranks as having the sixth-longest life expectancy among European Union countries.

Tax benefits

Those looking to retire to Italy may also benefit from a seven-percent flat tax for pensioners. The incentive is aimed at those who transfer their residency to Italy and whose retirement income is from a foreign source.

To benefit from the incentive you must: transfer your residency to a town in Sicily, Calabria, Sardinia, Campania, Basilicata, Abruzzo, Molise or Puglia with under 20,000 residents; not reside in Italy within the five previous years; and transfer you residency from a country which has a tax agreement with Italy.

The incentive lasts for ten years for the retiree.

Affordable housing



While Italy isn’t as cheap as some destinations, it's generally seen as an affordable place to buy property - not least because of the many 'one euro' and other cheap home offers available.

Beyond the major cities of Rome, Milan, Venice and Florence, Italy has a whole host of smaller cities, towns and villages that are drastically cheaper for either renting or buying a property.

Rural southern regions such as Basilicata and Molise are known to be far cheaper to buy in than most northern regions, such as Liguria, and also offer the slow-paced traditional lifestyle many people moving to the country are looking for.

Better quality of life

Many of those who have moved to Italy for retirement tell The Local they enjoy a higher standard of living here than they would in their home countries.

While Italy, like many other countries, has recently faced cost of living increases, many say life overall is still more affordable than it is in countries like the US or UK - particularly for those who have a foreign pension or other sources of income.

As well as lower costs, retirees often point to less tangible benefits such as friendly communities and easy access to fresh, seasonal produce, as well as a milder climate.

Natural beauty and culture



For many, Italy's varied geography is a major part of the draw and a reason it's a top choice for retirement as well as tourism.

Regions like Sicily, Sardinia and Puglia are famous worldwide as beach destinations, while there are mountain ranges including the Dolomites and the Appenines and lakes such as Lake Maggiore and Lake Braies.

There are also the rolling hills of Umbria and Abruzzo, as well as natural hot springs in Tuscany and Veneto.

By the same token, easy access to Italy's many artistic wonders is also part of the attraction.

Are you thinking of retiring to Italy, or have you already made the move? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.