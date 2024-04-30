Do you need to pass an Italian language test for permanent residency?

Advertisement

After five years of continuous residency in Italy, you become eligible for permanent residency, which means no more annual or biannual trips to the questura to apply for a residency permit renewal.

It's not just a question of bureaucracy, though: for most people, obtaining permanent residency entails passing an Italian language test at A2 level based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFRL).

That might sound daunting, but A2 is just the second of six levels running from elementary to advanced, and is pre-intermediate.

According to the CEFRL guidelines, someone at A2 level should be able to understand sentences related to "very basic personal and family information, shopping, local geography, employment."

They should also be able to conduct a "simple and direct exchange of information on familiar and routine matters" - something most people who've lived in Italy for five years would be able to do even without much formal study.

How to apply

To apply for the A2 language test, you'll need to start by visiting this instruction page on the interior ministry's website and following the link to this portal.

You will need to log in with a SPID or CIE login credentials;

Your local prefecture has 60 days to get back to you with a time and date for the test.

Booking the A2 test is a fairly straightforward process. Photo by Alissa De Leva on Unsplash

What's in the test?

The test consists of three components: written, listening, and oral.

You'll likely be asked to fill in the blanks in a written passage, listen to a recording of someone talking and answer basic comprehension questions, and conduct a simple conversation based around an everyday scenario.

A Local contributor who described his experience of taking the test a couple of years ago said that he was initially "petrified", but it ended up being a fairly straightforward process, ending with a short role play of a visit to the doctor.

Are there any exemptions?

The two key exemptions are for children under 14, and those with significant illnesses or disabilities that prevent them from learning the language (your local health authority, or ASL, must sign off on this).

You also don't need to take the exam if you:

Already have an Italian language certification at A2 level or above from any of The University of Siena for foreigners, The University of Perugia for foreigners, The Dante Alighieri Association, or The University of Rome 3.

Are certified at at least A2 level after attending a course at a provincial adult education centre (CPIA).

Have a lower-secondary or high school diploma from an Italian educational institution, have attended/are attending an Italian university, or have an Italian university degree.

Are in Italy as a manager or highly specialised worker, university professor or researcher, translator or interpreter, or officially accredited foreign correspondent.

What if you fail?

Failing the test doesn't mean you'll be kicked out of the country.

According to the interior ministry's guidelines, you can reapply via the same portal no sooner than 90 days after taking the first exam - which gives you plenty of time to brush up on your Italian.