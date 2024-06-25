Americans in Italy: Six hard facts about moving to Italy and the lowdown on Naples

Advertisement

From the food to the culture to the climate, there’s a long list of positives that come with a move to Italy from the US - but if you're thinking of taking the plunge, there are certain practical considerations you'll need to bear in mind.

Work, taxes, visas, healthcare and driver's permits are some of the less glamorous aspects of life you'll have to engage with if you're serious about relocating.

Unfortunately, the US doesn't have a reciprocal driving license agreement with Italy, meaning that after 12 months of residency, you'll need to resit your theory and practical tests - in Italian - if you want to continue driving.

And while you might assume that being resident in Italy gives you instant access to free universal healthcare, the reality is a little more complicated, with some foreigners now subject to a minimum annual charge of €2,000.

Tax filing obligations, work opportunities, visas and residency requirements round off the list of factors to take into account if you're set on moving to Italy.

Here's what you need to know about moving to Italy as a US national. Photo by Who’s Denilo ? on Unsplash

With some of the highest crime rates and car insurance premiums in Italy, Naples tends to get a bad rap, despite its increasing popularity as an international tourist destination.

Americans interviewed by The Local about their experience of living in the southern city, however, had mostly positive things to say.

“People, ninety nine percent of the Neapolitans will give you the shirt off their back. They particularly like Americans, and they love kids,” says Thomas Braden, a New Jersey native who moved to the coastal city several years ago.

"I have made some amazing life-long friends here in Naples,” says Amy, who relocated from the US for a job.

“The thing about Neapolitans is that they either love you or hate you, there is no middle, and I admire that."

A view of the city of Naples and the Vesuvius volcano. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

If you're planning a summer holiday in Italy or are preparing to move, you may be wondering whether you can use your American Express card to pay for goods and services.

The answer is yes - to a limited extent.

While larger providers and chains typically will take AmEx, many smaller Italian businesses won't accept the card due to high merchant fees.

It's generally recommended to bring along a back up card such as Visa or Mastercard, then, if you want to avoid running into issues.

