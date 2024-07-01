What’s the craziest thing about driving on Italian roads?

Advertisement

Driving in Italy is often a necessity, whether you’re living here or just visiting. But most people find the typical Italian driving style can take some getting used to.

When we asked readers in our Living in Italy Facebook group what they thought about driving on Italian roads, there was one issue which came up again and again: speed, or sometimes, the lack of it.

“It generally seems like most people on the roads should have left at least 10 minutes earlier to get to where they are going,” comments group member Sim Bee. “Why is everyone in such a hurry?”

“Italian drivers seem to either drive too fast, or dawdle really slowly, usually while on the phone or telling a good story to their passenger.”

Ligurian resident Sander Haas adds: “The drivers can be divided into two groups: those who think they are Senna or Verstappen and those who drive too safely.”

“One thing is certain, it never gets boring.”

Robbie Sossi says there are regional differences, meaning in “Piedmont and Lombardy it’s ‘get out of the way you old fogey, I’m trying to set the land speed record!’.

“In Emilia Romagna it’s ‘Hey! This is Ferrari country, you know! Why are you driving so slowly? You want to die of old age in the slow lane?’

“Then we get to Le Marche, the attitude is a lot calmer.”

Despite the high speeds, some say the roads don’t seem all that dangerous.

“I know a lot of people will probably disagree, maybe it is the region, but here in Le Marche I haven’t seen as many incidents and accidents as what I used to witness in Kent (the UK),” writes Simeon Cooper.

Tailgating was another thing a lot of people mentioned.

“The proctologist exams other drivers give you,” comments Mary Hanson in Puglia. “As expected, I got rear ended for going the speed limit.”

Not all stereotypes about Italy ring true, but if our readers’ comments are anything to go by, speedy - or erratic - driving is to be expected on the country’s roads.