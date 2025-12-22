Advertisement

What changes in Italy For Members

Everything that changes about life in Italy in January 2026

Elaine Allaby
Elaine Allaby - elaine.allaby@thelocal.com
Published: 22 Dec, 2025 CET. Updated: Wed 31 Dec 2025 10:44 CET
Everything that changes about life in Italy in January 2026
Performers take part in a historical parade at Milan's Piazza Duomo on January 6th, 2023. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP.

From public holidays to winter sales and the start of Venice's carnival, here's what to expect in Italy this month.

Advertisement

Please sign up or log in to continue reading

More

#What changes in Italy

Comments

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at news@thelocal.it.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also