What changes for foreigners in Italy in 2026?

From travel rules to property taxes, here's what international residents and visitors need to know about changes taking effect in Italy next year.

Several significant changes affecting international residents and visitors to Italy are set to take effect in 2026, covering everything from border controls to property ownership regulations.

Travel: New border control systems

The EU's Entry/Exit System (EES) is still being rolled out, and should be fully operational at all airports and border crossings by April 10th, 2026.

The biometric passport check system replaces manual passport stamping for non-EU travellers entering the Schengen area.

When crossing into Italy or elsewhere in the Schengen area, non-EU visitors need to register by sharing their name, biometric data including fingerprints and face scans, and passport details.

READ ALSO: LISTED: The big changes for travel to and from Italy in 2026

The EU's visa waiver programme, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), is scheduled to launch by the end of 2026. Similar to the UK's ETA or the US's ESTA, ETIAS will require visa-exempt travellers to apply for authorisation before entering the Schengen area.

New flight and train routes

Several new flight routes are launching in 2026. Delta Airlines is introducing the first-ever direct connection between the US and Sardinia in May, while Ryanair is opening a new base at Trapani's Birgi airport in western Sicily in January with 11 new European routes.

Italy's high-speed trains are also expanding internationally. Trenitalia's Frecciarossa trains will operate new routes to Austria and Germany, including a Milan-Munich service taking 6.5 hours and a Rome-Munich line taking 8.5 hours.

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Citizenship applications: New centralised system

Changes to how Italian citizenship applications are handled from abroad are expected to come into force in January 2026, pending Senate approval.

Applications for citizenship by descent (ius sanguinis) filed overseas will be processed through a new centralised office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rather than through individual Italian consulates, according to the draft law approved in October.

Applications will need to be sent to Italy by post, with applicants bearing the costs.

READ ALSO: Italy approves plan to speed up overseas citizenship applications

The government says the change is necessary as consulates have been overwhelmed by increasing numbers of applications in recent years. However, there are few details available yet about how the new system will work in practice.

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Property: Renovation bonuses continue with reduced rates

Several home renovation tax incentives are being extended for 2026, though many will see reductions from 2027 onwards.

The bonus ristrutturazioni (renovation bonus) remains at 50 percent with a €96,000 per-unit cap for primary residences and 36 percent for second homes in 2026. These rates drop to 36 percent for primary residences and 30 percent for second homes from 2027.

READ ALSO: The Italian home renovation bonuses you can claim in 2026

The ecobonus for energy-efficient improvements follows the same rates: 50 percent for main homes and 36 percent for second homes in 2026, dropping in 2027. The sisma bonus for earthquake-proofing work in seismic zones follows identical rates and caps.

The bonus mobili ed elettrodomestici (furniture and appliances bonus) continues unchanged in 2026, offering 50 percent discounts on expenses up to €5,000 for new furniture and energy-efficient appliances purchased alongside renovation work.

However, the architectural barriers bonus for improving disabled access and the green bonus for garden renovations are expected to be phased out by the end of 2025.

Taxes: Flat tax increase for wealthy foreigners

Italy's flat tax regime for high-net-worth foreign residents is set to increase by 50 percent, pending final approval in the budget at the end of this year. The annual levy would rise from €200,000 to €300,000.

Often known as the "CR7 rule" after footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the regime allows wealthy individuals moving to Italy to pay a fixed tax on all foreign-sourced income, rather than Italy's standard income tax rates.

READ ALSO: Italy plans to raise flat tax for wealthy foreign residents by 50 percent

This would be the second increase in two years, after the government doubled the levy from €100,000 in August 2024.

Short-term rentals: Business threshold lowered

The government has scrapped plans to raise the flat-rate tax on short-term rental income to 26 percent across the board.

This means the current two-tier system remains in place: 21 percent on a first rental property and 26 percent on additional properties.

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But one significant change is going ahead: the threshold for registering as a business is being halved.

Currently, people with up to four short-term rental properties can use the cedolare secca flat-tax regime as private individuals.

READ ALSO: Budget 2026: Italy to scrap short-term rental tax hike

From 2026, this limit drops to two properties, meaning anyone with three or more properties must register for a VAT number and operate as a business.

The change comes as Italy continues tightening regulations on tourist rentals amid concerns about housing affordability in major cities.

Tourist rentals: Remote ID verification for self check-ins

A change that came into force at the end of 2025 may catch many short-term rental owners by surprise in the new year, with full details yet to come.

Following a court ruling in December, tourist rentals are only allowed to offer self check-in if hosts use devices that allow for the "visual identification" of guests.

READ ALSO: How Italy's rules on self check-ins have changed (again)

This means hosts can still conduct remote check-ins, but must use devices such as outdoor video intercom units to make sure their guests' identities match the booking details.

The government has yet to clarify which specific devices should be used, so hosts will need to look out for updates with further information from the interior ministry in the new year.