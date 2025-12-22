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What changes in Italy For Members

What changes for foreigners in Italy in 2026?

Clare Speak
Clare Speak - clare.speak@thelocal.com
Published: 22 Dec, 2025 CET. Updated: Sun 28 Dec 2025 07:02 CET
What changes for foreigners in Italy in 2026?
New flights and rail routes to Italy are on the way in 2026. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

From travel rules to property taxes, here's what international residents and visitors need to know about changes taking effect in Italy next year.

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#What changes in Italy #Italy in 2026

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Margaret Leon. Pegleon@gmail.com
I am a permanent resident (american) with a carta di soggiorno no expiration date. When my Tesoro medical card comes due, do I have to pay the 2000 euros to maintain it or are permanent resident expats exempt?

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