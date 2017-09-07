Advertisement

Italian politicians call to block 'fascist' march on anniversary of Mussolini's rise to power

The Local
news@thelocal.it
7 September 2017
11:26 CEST+02:00
forza nuovaromedemonstrationmussolini

Share this article

Italian politicians call to block 'fascist' march on anniversary of Mussolini's rise to power
The head of the Forza Nuova party, Roberto Fiore (pictured speaking in 2015), denies any fascist element to the march. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
7 September 2017
11:26 CEST+02:00
Italian politicians have called for the Interior Ministry to ban a march called by a far-right party on the anniversary of dictator Benito Mussolini's rise to power.

The extreme-right Forza Nuova party has called for a march on October 28th - the 95th anniversary of Mussolini's own March on Rome, a mass demonstration which resulted in the National Fascist Party taking power in Italy.

In posts across social media, the party announced its "March of Patriots", which it said was organized with the aim of protesting "against an illegitimate government, to say definitively no to Ius Soli [a controversial proposal for a law which would give Italian-born children of migrants Italian citizenship if they fulfilled certain conditions], and to stop violence and rapes by the immigrants who have mobbed our country".

It called for donations from "fellow patriots" in order to fund the trucks, petrol, banners and flags needed for such an event.

Though the advertising material did not make any reference to Fascism or the significance of the date, Italy's left-wing politicians called out the xenophobic message and accused the party's leadership of defence of fascism, which is illegal in Italy.

A group of 45 parliamentarians from the ruling centre-left Democratic Party wrote to Interior Minister Marco Minniti asking him to cancel the march.

"What urgent actions does the ministry intend to take to prevent this event from happening?" their note to Minniti read. "It's a so-called 'march of patriots', which calls on 'comrades' from every part of Italy to unite and march on Rome 'against the law on ius soli', which risks being transformed into a tragic day for our country".

The criticism was echoed by other left-wing parties, with MPs pointing out that allowing an event which celebrated fascism would be anti-constitutional. Meanwhile, Rome police said they had not received any formal notice of plans for the event.

On Wednesday, Rome's Five Star Movement mayor Virginia Raggi joined the calls to cancel the march, writing on Twitter: "The March on Rome cannot and must not be repeated." Meanwhile, the president of the Lazio region called the event "an insult and a farce".

Forza Nuova's leader, Roberto Fiore, has denied any "fascist or nostalgic" element to the march, and called it a "walk for security".

The party was recently criticized for sharing a racist poster on its social media channels. The image, shared on August 30th, showed a black man tearing off a white woman's blouse, with the slogan 'Defend her from the new invaders. It could be your mother, your wife, your sister, your daughter'.

According to Italian media, the poster was based on work by Gino Boccasile, a propaganda artist for Mussolini's Fascist regime.

Following the reports of a gang-rape in the northern seaside town of Rimini, Fiore took to Facebook to write: "Forza Nuova is committed to making life impossible for all those rapists and immigrants who, for religious beliefs, for incivility or arrogance, believe a European woman is prey."

In an eight-point manifesto on its website, Forza Nuova says its aims include a block on immigration as well as other conservative policies such as making abortion illegal and promoting marriage, multiple childbirth and women's work in the home.

In 2013, Milan's mayor banned a three-day festival organized by the party, saying he would use "all legal measures to stop it from happening", while some MPs have called for Forza Nuova to be banned outright. 

READ MORE: 'Italy struggles to accept its multicultural identity'

forza nuovaromedemonstrationmussolini

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Rome bus driver suspended for offensive comment written on destination display

Rome announces water rations due to 'extraordinary drought'

Brother chopped up sister and dumped her legs in the trash

Italy drought: No water rationing in Rome

Eternal City's woes turn up heat on Rome mayor

Rome begins crackdown on bad behaviour at Trevi fountain

Health risk alarm over water rationing in Rome

Italy drought: Vatican switches off fountains in show of solidarity
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The words and phrases you need to know to decipher Italian restaurant menus

The source of Italy's longest river has dried up due to drought

This map shows Ancient Roman roads as a subway network
Advertisement

Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy

Political cheat sheet: Understanding Italy's Democratic Party

Five must-read novels that will transport you to Italy

Mussolini's granddaughter to visit 'fascist forest' burned down by wildfire
Advertisement
3,151 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy
  2. Not such a dolce vita: Italy ranked among worst countries for expat life
  3. The words and phrases you need to know to decipher Italian restaurant menus
  4. This map shows Ancient Roman roads as a subway network
  5. Four-year-old girl dies of malaria in northern Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement