Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy’s biggest bank to invest €5 billion in tourism

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
12 January 2018
10:48 CET+01:00
tourismtravelcultureintesa san paolomoneydario franceschini

Share this article

Italy’s biggest bank to invest €5 billion in tourism
Cyclists ride past the Castle of Brolio in Chianti, Tuscany. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
12 January 2018
10:48 CET+01:00
Italy’s largest bank by assets, Intesa Sanpaolo, has announced a deal with the country’s culture ministry to inject €5 billion into the Italian tourism sector.

A big chunk of that money will be used for restoration and redevelopment projects, making more buildings available for cultural use. The investment will take place over three years in a deal called ‘Pact for Tourism 4.0’ and will also include money for training of workers in the tourism sector, technological innovation, and modernization of accommodation.

Italy’s tourism sector makes up almost 12 percent of national GDP and accounts for 12.8 percent of Italian jobs, according to a study carried out by the Intesa Sanpaolo group. The same data measured 117 million visitors to the country last year, amounting to 403 million total overnight stays.

“I’m really happy with this agreement which marks a change of direction in how tourism is dealt with; a sector in which we not only have to get out of a crisis, but also to steer a strong growth,” said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. "I say to entrepreneurs: invest in tourism! There's a need for both the public and private sectors to play their part."

2018 has been named ‘the year of Italian food in the world’ by Franceschini, who said the ministry would focus on promoting some of the country’s lesser-known delicacies alongside its world-renowned wines, cheeses, and pastries.

Recent years have seen a string of famous Italian sites renovated with funds from private donors, often from Italy's two most globally renowned sectors, luxury fashion and food. In November, Italy's largest prosciutto producer announced it would fund the restoration of an underground fresco in Naples' catacombs, and earlier in the year food chain Eataly pledged to pay for a €1 million hi-tech restoration of Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece, The Last Supper,.

In April, an insurance company announced it would finance a restoration of Venice's Royal Gardens, and fashion house Gucci said it would fund a revamp of the Boboli Gardens in Florence.

Other sites to have received makeovers from private donors include Rome's Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and Spanish Steps.

READ ALSO: Italy plies visitors with wine in bid to boost tourismItaly plies visitors with wine in bid to boost tourism

Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

tourismtravelcultureintesa san paolomoneydario franceschini
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Ryanair braced for February strike by Italian unions

Ten reasons to add Palermo, Italy's cultural capital, to your 2018 bucket list

Year in review: Italy's major news stories from 2017

Seven inspiring people The Local interviewed in 2017

Italy to get high-speed train between Perugia and Milan

Italian hatmaker to the stars Borsalino declared bankrupt

Rome will have beaches by the Tiber next summer

In pictures: The best and most magical Italian Christmas displays
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Southern EU countries demand united EU policy on migration
  2. Even Italy’s eurosceptics have given up on leaving the euro
  3. Italy's Ferrero set to buy Nestle's US candy business
  4. Ski resorts in Italian Alps reconnected after avalanche shutdown
  5. 'Let's abolish something': Italians parody election campaign promises
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement