Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian mayor investigated for complicity in homicide over autumn flood deaths

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
16 January 2018
10:30 CET+01:00
tuscanyfloodinglivornofilippo nogarincrime

Share this article

Italian mayor investigated for complicity in homicide over autumn flood deaths
Damage to Livorno in the wake of the floods. Photo: STR/AFP
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
16 January 2018
10:30 CET+01:00
The mayor of Livorno in northwestern Italy has said he is being investigated for complicity in culpable homicide over a flood which killed eight people in the Tuscan city last September.

"This is a very difficult moment for me, both as a mayor and as a man," said mayor Filippo Nogarin in a Facebook post on Monday evening, in which he announced the investigation.

Nogarin explained that he had been questioned by regional public prosecutors on Tuesday, adding that he was "not surprised" by the news of the investigation.

As mayor of the city, Nogarin is in charge of the local Civil Protection Agency, and he said: "It's clear that faced with the deaths of eight people, the investigators have to look into every detail and examine the conduct of each of the actors involved" with relief efforts during the flood.

Nogarin pictured in 2016. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

Livorno took the brunt of the flooding when storms lashed the country in mid-September last year.

Four of the victims were from the same family, including a grandfather who was able to rescue his three-year-old granddaughter but died when he went back to try to save her brother.

By the time the search effort was concluded, the death toll from the flooding had risen to eight.

Many more families were evacuated from their homes, some by boat and some children carried through flooded streets on firefighters' shoulders. The start of the autumn school term was also postponed in the worst-affected areas due to the extreme weather.

AS IT HAPPENED: Evacuations and school closures as storms lash Italy

At the time, Nogarin criticized the government for underestimating the potential danger beforehand, issuing a code orange alert for the region rather than red.

"We didn't expect this because the alert was orange. Then we woke up to this," he said, describing Livorno as “a city on its knees”.

The bad weather was aggravated by severe drought over the summer, which left land drier than usual and unable to soak up the rains. 

An aerial photo shows the extent of the flood damage across Livorno. Photo: Italian Fire Service

 

tuscanyfloodinglivornofilippo nogarincrime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italy holds security summit on Naples’ teen gang violence

Verona teens accused of burning homeless man to death ‘as a prank’

One dead after blast in Naples

Egypt submits new evidence in Giulio Regeni murder investigation

Ambulance driver suspected of killing patients to make money from their funerals

Portugal extradites Italian 'Years of Lead' bomber to Rome

Juventus president's ban over mafia-linked ticket scam ended after just three months

One of Italy's most wanted captured in deadly shootout in Spain
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language
  2. Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
  3. Dolce & Gabbana's royal flush wows Milan Fashion Week
  4. Air France-KLM denies bidding for troubled Alitalia
  5. Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement