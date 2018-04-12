Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rome's Piazza del Popolo to be turned into tennis court for Italian Open

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
12 April 2018
15:55 CEST+02:00
sporttennisitalian openrome

Share this article

Rome's Piazza del Popolo to be turned into tennis court for Italian Open
The Piazza del Popolo in Rome, where the Italian Open pre-qualifiers will be played. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
12 April 2018
15:55 CEST+02:00
Part of the Italian Open will be played on the streets of Rome, organizers announced this week, unveiling plans to turn the Piazza del Popolo into an open-air tennis court.

The historic square, one of the ancient gateways to the city, will host pre-qualifying matches before the tournament begins in May, said the head of the Italian Tennis Federation, Angelo Binaghi.

The rest of the competition, which takes place this year from May 7th-20th, will be played as usual on the clay courts of the Foro Italico, by the Olympic Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, Binaghi said that organizers are counting on full days of play "right in the square that perhaps more than any other symbolizes the heart of our capital". 

It's not yet clear whether the matches in the pedestrianized piazza, overlooked by hilltop gardens and surrounded by some of Rome's busiest shopping streets, will be ticketed or free to all.

In the past, the square has hosted free viewings of sports events broadcast on giant TV screens. It has also been the scene of sporting celebrations, most recently the impromptu party that broke out after AS Roma beat Barcelona to advance in the Champions League, which peaked with the football club's chairman doing a backward somersault into one of the square's fountains.

READ ALSO: Overjoyed AS Roma owner apologizes for frolicking in Rome fountain


Before the Euro 2012 football semi-finals. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

The pre-qualifying round is scheduled to begin on May 5th.

Several of tennis's biggest names are already confirmed to play in this year's tournament, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, as well as homegrown contenders Fabio Fognini, Andreas Seppi, Roberta Vinci and Sara Errani. 

Founded in Milan in 1930, the Italian Open is Europe's second-biggest clay court championships after the French Open. In 1935 Benito Mussolini had it moved to Rome, where it is still played today in the sports complex where the dictator once dreamed of hosting the Olympics. 

READ ALSO: 

sporttennisitalian openrome
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Earthquake in central Italy: Traffic disruption, schools closed, damage to buildings
  2. Italy grants citizenship to more people than any other EU country
  3. Italian police bust Tunisian human-trafficking ring
  4. Rome erupts in celebration after 'historic' comeback against Barca
  5. 13 pictures that show just how beautiful Italy is in the spring
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
09/04
Job Vacancy
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
View all notices
Advertisement