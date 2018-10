A two year old boy who was with them is missing.

The woman’s husband raised the alarm yesterday evening when his family did not return home, and their bodies were found in floodwaters this morning, according to La Repubblica.

The family had been driving home when their car was overwhelmed by the water.

Rescuers found the car empty with its emergency indicators still on.

The search for the missing child is ongoing.

#Catanzaro #5ott 10:30, rivenuti dai #vigilidelfuoco in un torrente tra San Pietro a Maida e San Pietro Lametino i corpi purtroppo senza vita di mamma e figlio dispersi dopo l’ondata di #maltempo. In corso le ricerche dell’altro figlio che si trovava nell’auto pic.twitter.com/upUR62Yq3D — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) October 5, 2018

Calabria governor Mario Oliverio has said he is considering declaring a State of Emergency throughout the region.

The entire south of Italy is currently experiencing severe bad weather.

Emergency evacuations are underway, with civilians being rescued from their homes by firefighters in rubber dinghies.

Flights have been cancelled across much of the territory.

Yesterday Italy’s Civil Protection Agency issued an orange alert for the regions of Sardinia, Basilicata Apulia, and Calabria.

🔔 #allertaARANCIONE domani, venerdì #5ottobre, su Sardegna, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria. #allertaGIALLA su gran parte del centro-sud.

Consulta la mappa per conoscere il livello e le zone di allerta sul tuo territorio ➡️ https://t.co/HEk0oQR0ZA#protezionecivile pic.twitter.com/Wyy9JH8nhK — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) October 4, 2018

This morning the agency put out a message saying its crisis unit has been meeting with the fire service and the local Calabrian Civil Protection Department to discuss the next steps to take.

We will update this article with more information as the story unfolds.