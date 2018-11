Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the medical charity that sails the Aquarius rescue ship, is accused of improperly disposing of the waste accumulated during its activities at sea, including the remains of food, medical waste and "contaminated clothing worn by non-EU citizens", according to the police charge sheet seen by Ansa news agency.

The investigation concerns 24 tonnes of waste and 11 different Italian ports, according to the filing.

The NGO condemned the seizure of the Aquarius, which it called the "umpteenth trumped-up attack to block MSF's life-saving activities at sea".

A total of 24 people are accused of conspiring to dump potentially hazardous refuse on 44 separate occasions between January 2017 and May 2018, from both the Aquarius and the Vos Prudence, another ship chartered by MSF last year for its operations in the Mediterranean.

They include both people onboard and others in the command centres in Amsterdam and Brussels that helped operate the ships, who are alleged to have put potentially dangerous waste in with ordinary rubbish.

"All our port operations, including waste management, have always followed standard procedures," MSF said in a statement. "The relevant authorities have not contested these procedures or identified a public health risk since we started our activities at sea."

"The only crime we see today on the Mediterranean is the total dismantling of the search and rescue system," said MSF Italy director Gabriele Eminente.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has accused charities who rescue migrants in the Med of human trafficking and declared Italy's ports closed to all NGO vessels, said on Twitter that the allegations vindicated his hardline stance: "I was right to block NGO boats, I stopped not just the smuggling of immigrants but also, so it seems, the smuggling of waste."

The Aquarius is currently docked at the southern French port of Marseille, where it has been confined since being stripped of its flag first by Gibraltar then by Panama, under what its operators said was pressure from the Italian government. The Vos Prudence is no longer operated by MSF.

Italian prosecutors also ordered the charity's bank accounts in Italy to be frozen, affecting €460,000 of assets.