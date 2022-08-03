Read news from:
Eating well, driving badly, and daily naps: The habits you pick up in Italy

Moving to a new country always brings changes to your lifestyle and habits. But what are the most common habits people pick up after moving to Italy? We asked readers to tell us about the good, the bad, and the somewhat shameful.

Published: 19 February 2020 13:03 CET
Updated: 3 August 2022 09:35 CEST
Shopping at the weekly market has probably become essential if you've lived in Italy for any length of time. Photo by Matteo Badini on Unsplash

When we asked members of The Local’s Living in Italy group on Facebook about the habits they’d picked up since moving to the country, they had plenty to say about the subject.

Small, everyday things had changed for many people. Some told us they now “pay for nearly everything in cash not plastic.”

“In the UK I rarely carry more than £50 cash,” said one British resident of Italy. “Here (in Italy) I panic if that is all I have.”

While some described ditching their tumble driers and now “being able to dry my washing outside”, others reported becoming snappier dressers since moving to Italy, saying they now wear “nice shoes and hats.”

“And cardigans. Never owned a sweater in Texas;” said one reader.

Other new habits were more like survival skills, with one member reporting “learning to scan ahead for potholes” and a reader in Florence saying that they now look several times before crossing a road, advising: “Be very careful, no matter if the light is green, red, or orange.”

Food and drink

Perhaps unsurprisingly in a country famed for its cuisine, an awful lot of the new habits people reported centred around food.

Whether discovering new favourites, gaining a better appreciation for fresh and seasonal produce, or just making time for a ‘proper’ lunch, many people reported that their eating, drinking, and shopping habits had changed radically since moving to Italy.

Of course, many people reported picking up the famously Italian habits of eating later, drinking (only) wine and water with meals, and “having fruit trees and actually eating fruit”.

Some people said they’re now “drinking only bottled water” which is “unthinkable and an extra expense” in their home country, while others noted that they’ve “started eating pizza with a knife and fork”.

Another confessed: “I’m now an olive oil snob”.

Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

One American reader noted that the weekly shop had become daily – and looks very different here in Italy.

“While living in Florence with an Italian friend I learned to buy the food we were going to eat fresh pretty much every day,” she wrote. “It was funny listening to a group of Italian friends getting ecstatic over the seasonal crop of green beans.”

“I remember in one fancy deli watching a very plump green worm crawling out of a ripe tomato. Organic, obviously.”

Meanwhile, several people reported enjoying “eating an entire pizza by myself and it being considered normal,” and “wine every day with lunch and dinner.”

And many have swapped frothy coffees for black espresso and are now “taking multiple coffee breaks throughout the day, which is not considered lazy but essential.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi drinks a coffee in parliament. Photo by Andrew Medichini / POOL / AFP

Pace of life

Many people move to Italy hoping for a change of pace and a better quality of life, and many of those commenting have found just that.

“I have a more relaxing and enjoyable life,” said one reader. “I live in more detail at reduced speed.”

Obviously lifestyles vary considerably depending on whether you’re working or retired, and where you live – few people would describe daily life in central Rome or Naples as relaxing – but still, many reported a reordering of their priorities, positive changes to their daily routines, and more enjoyment of life in general.

Many readers told us they’d been partaking in “three-hour lunch breaks” featuring a riposo (the Italian version of a siesta).

We all know lunch is of paramount importance in Italy, and having a lie down afterwards is not just for weekends and holidays. While not every Italian does this (it’s pretty unusual in Milan, for example) plenty of readers reported that it’s normal where they live – and that they’ve enthusiastically embraced the concept themselves.

“I could never go back to the nine to five now. It doesn’t seem like a natural way to live,” commented one, adding that their employer allows two hours for lunch.

Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

And others reported that they now go for a regular passeggiata, turning the act of taking a simple stroll into an elevated art form.

Perhaps all that good food and napping has something to do with it, but “having more patience” was something a lot of people mentioned.

Others told us they’re busy “drinking limoncello and enjoying life” and described “drinking more coffee, smoking, drinking more wine, dancing, playing music, and feeling better in general with what I have.”

Importantly, many said they were now “complaining less”.

Manners

The trend seemed to be for foreign residents’ once-polished manners to deteriorate after moving to Italy.

“I now forget to say please and thank you when I’m at home in the UK, and I have responded to people speaking English with a ‘boh‘ which did not go down well,” said one reader.

And another said they now “point at people when talking to them – my mother would go crazy.”

Queuing has become a distant memory for some, who said they now barge right in along with the Italians, or “laugh at Brits in airports with their elbows out desperately trying to maintain their place in any queue.”

Bad habits

And of course no nation is perfect. Italians have their share of bad habits too, and many readers reported picking up some of these less admirable characteristics themselves.

While swearing or shouting more and starting smoking again after previously kicking the habit back home were popular themes, driving was perhaps unsurprisingly the one area where readers have seemingly picked up the worst Italian habits.

One member said they were guilty of “driving like a lunatic”, and another admitted to “being an absolute asshole in traffic” – though many commenters empathised that this was an inevitable effect of driving on Italian roads.

And another reader confessed to “not taking traffic lights too literally when I’m in a hurry on my scooter”, which might just be the most stereotypically Italian habit of all.

Thanks to everyone who commented – we had some great responses!

The 7 signs that August has arrived in Italy

While summer holidays are important everywhere, Italy takes the tradition of le vacanze estive particularly seriously. Here's what to expect now that August has arrived.

Published: 1 August 2022 12:12 CEST
1. Cities are largely deserted

If you’re in a city or town, prepare for it to feel strangely empty away from the obvious tourist destinations.

In Rome, car journeys that once involved a half-hour battle through wild traffic become surprisingly quick and stress-free. And where are the crowds at your usual after-work drinks spot in Milan? Even the smallest towns will be noticeably quieter than usual.

This is because all sensible Italian residents have packed up and gone to the beach or the mountains for a month. Next year, you’ll know to do the same.

2. But beaches are packed

Italy was a nation of staycationers even before the pandemic, and in August it’s tutti al mare: everyone flees to the beach, or maybe the mountains, at the same time.

Expect resorts to be packed and hotels, Airbnbs and campsites to be fully booked, especially as international tourists return after two years of travel restrictions.

3. Shops have cheery ‘closed for holidays’ signs

Shop workers and owners take time off like everyone else and it’s very common for small independent businesses like bakeries, pharmacies and florists to close for up to a month.

Some will tell you when they expect to reopen, others just put a sign in the window saying ‘chiuso per ferie’ – closed for holidays.

4. The summer sales are (still) on

Those shops that do remain open – mainly large chain stores and supermarkets –  offer discounts throughout August to those dedicated shoppers who aren’t at the beach. Italy only allows two retail sales a year, and one of those runs through July and August.

5. Everyone you email is out of the office

Need to contact anyone urgently at work this month? If they’re in Italy, then too bad.

Office workers are also usually on holiday, and a great many offices close altogether for three or four weeks.

Forget about out-of-office email replies suggesting an alternative contact or that the person will be checking their email sporadically – they will be on the beach and whatever you want can wait until they are back.

This applies to banks and to any kind of government bureaucracy, and you may also have trouble getting medical appointments at this time of year.

There’s only one place to be in Italy in August, as far as many Italians are concerned. Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

6. There are ‘red alert’ heat warnings in place

This summer has been an unusually hot one and Italy has already experienced several extreme heatwaves. But as we get into August temperatures will no doubt be high across the board, meaning the country’s health authorities put heat warnings in place on the hottest days and strongly advise people to stay out of the sun during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

7. Every major road has a traffic warning

Italy’s state police make good use of the red pen when putting together the official traffic forecast for August. All weekends feature ‘red dot’ traffic warnings as people head off on holiday, or return home.

The final weekend of August, when people head home in time for il rientro (the return to school and work in September) is also best avoided.

