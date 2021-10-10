Italian far-right group’s leaders arrested after violent clashes

Italian police on Sunday arrested leaders and other members of far-right party Forza Nuova after a protest in Rome turned violent, with many calling for the group to be banned.

Hundreds of people gathered to demonstrate against anti-coronavirus measures in central Rome Saturday, clashing with police and wrecking premises including the headquarters of the CGIL trade union federation.

Police deployed water cannon and tear gas to disperse crowds over several hours of unrest. Italian media reported that 38 police officers were injured in clashes. A number of photos and videos have emerged of mostly male protestors giving fascist salutes.

The demonstrators chanted anti-govt songs while doing the fascist salute (image below from a demo in May 21 organised by forza nova against "heathcare dictatorship". Ah the irony) 3/4 pic.twitter.com/ddivhrclBb — Dr Sarah Scuzzarello (@SScuzzarello) October 10, 2021

Local media also reported that among 12 people arrested were Roberto Fiore, Forza Nuova’s national secretary, and Giuliano Castellino, the movement’s chief in Rome.

“The people behind the assault on CGIL’s headquarters were quickly arrested. They had been stoking tension and violence for too long,” said MP Federico Fornaro.

READ ALSO: Anti-vax protesters in Rome target PM’s office and trade union headquarters

“Fascist violence must be stopped immediately,” said senator Andrea Marcucci.

Formed in 1997, the neo-fascist party Forza Nuova calls for an abortion ban, a total halt to immigration and the repeal of hate speech laws.

It has never achieved a score of even 0.5 percent at any election, even when allied with other far-right groups.

Mostly centrist and left-leaning politicians have now called for it to be banned.

“We’ve had enough of violence by neo-fascist groups. We will bring an urgent motion before parliament tomorrow calling on the government to dissolve Forza Nuova,” leading Democratic Party (PD) lawmaker Emanuele Fiano said.

A number of other MPs and members of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government back the move.

READ ALSO: Mussolini’s granddaughter tops polls for Rome local election

Speaking outside the union body’s wrecked headquarters, CGIL chief Maurizio Landini called for Forza Nuova to be banned and announced an anti-fascist demonstration for Saturday October 16.

“They can’t intimidate us, they don’t scare us,” he told a crowd gathered to support CGIL after the violence.

Draghi’s office denounced Saturday’s violence in a statement. “The right to express one’s ideas can never degenerate into acts of aggression and intimidation,” it said.

“The Government stands by its commitment to complete the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and thanks the millions of Italians who have already taken part with conviction and a sense of civic duty.”