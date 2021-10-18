Italy plans e-scooter crackdown and bigger fines for phone-using drivers

<p>Amendments to Italy's infrastructure decree, which governs the country's laws relating to transport and public works, are due to be debated by parliament later this week – with e-scooter regulations and a proposed <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211018/could-italy-become-the-first-european-country-to-ban-smoking-while-driving/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">driver smoking ban</a> among the most hot-button topics.</p><p>Electric scooters have become popular in cities across Italy in the last couple of years, with multiple brands making them available for quick and easy use via sharing apps.</p><p>Italian media reported <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200622/a-small-revolution-for-our-city-electric-scooters-come-to-rome/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a “boom” in the use of electric scooters</a>, or <em>monopattini</em>, in Italian cities amid the pandemic as people avoided public transport.</p><p>But they are seen as a scourge by many residents, who complain of reckless riders going at top speed on pavements and obstructing pedestrian access by dumping the vehicles on public walkways.</p><p>Those requesting changes have suggested that the scooters should only be parked in designated zones and banned altogether from some parts of cities.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a class="article-search-content-link" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200609/heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-italys-new-electric-scooter-craze/" rel="bookmark">What you need to know about Italy’s electric scooter craze</a></strong></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/scooters.jpeg" alt="E-scooters block access to a pavement in Rome's Porta Portese neighbourhood in September 2021. " width="574" height="508" class=" wp-image-660275" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">E-scooters block access to a pavement in Rome's Porta Portese neighbourhood in September 2021. Photo: The Local</span></div><p>Other proposed amendments, like making helmets compulsory, are designed to protect users themselves.</p><p>Eight riders have died in traffic accidents between the start of this year and September, <a href="https://www.repubblica.it/cronaca/2021/09/17/news/monopattini_e_allarme_incidenti_un_morto_al_mese-318243435/#:~:text=Sono%20otto%20le%20vittime%20dei,sicurezza%20stradale%20d'Italia)." target="_blank" rel="noopener">according to</a> the news daily Repubblica, while the newspaper Il Messaggero <a href="https://www.ilmessaggero.it/italia/monopattini_incidenti_morti_roma_milano-6186623.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">reports</a> that the vehicles were connected to a serious accident once every three days in 2020. </p><p>Scooters aren’t the only topic up for debate in the new decree, to which 434 amendments have been proposed, <a href="https://www.today.it/cronaca/fumo-auto-ultime-notizie.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">according to</a> news outlet Today.it.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: I<a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210906/italy-to-double-fines-for-disabled-parking-space-violations/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">taly to double fines for disabled parking space violations</a></strong></p><p>Some parliamentarians have asked that fines be significantly raised for those caught on their smartphones or tablets while driving – from the current range of €167 to €661 up to between €422 and €1,697, rising to between €<span>644 and €2,588 for a repeat violation within a two year period.</span></p><p><span>Driving licenses could be suspended for anywhere from seven days to two months for first time offenders, and between</span><span> one and three months for those caught reoffending within two years, <a href="https://www.ansa.it/canale_motori/notizie/istituzioni/2021/10/17/ansastretta-su-monopattini-fumo-e-smartphone-al-volante_6423a75f-83bb-48fc-a197-24b25601b9e4.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">reports</a> news agency Ansa.</span></p><p>A seatbelt requirement for school buses and the extension of the validity of the <em>foglio rosa</em> learner's permit, which allows individuals who have passed their theory exam but not yet taken their practical driving test to get behind the wheel, are among the other requested changes.</p><p>But perhaps the most controversial proposal is a blanket ban on smoking while driving.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211018/could-italy-become-the-first-european-country-to-ban-smoking-while-driving/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Could Italy become the first European country to ban smoking while driving?</a></strong></p><p>Almost one quarter of the Italian adult population smokes, according to World Health Organisation data, at 23 percent – slightly above the EU average. </p><p>At the moment, lighting up in the car is only illegal in Italy if you’re with anyone who is under 18 or pregnant, with fines of between €<span>50 and €500 in place for those caught smoking in a vehicle with pregnant women or children under the age of twelve.</span></p><p>Similar rules<span> </span><a href="https://www.adac.de/verkehr/recht/verkehrsvorschriften-ausland/rauchverbote-europa/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">are in place</a><span> </span>in several European countries including Austria, France, Greece, Finland and the UK, though none have a complete ban on smoking at the wheel.</p><p>If the amendment were passed, it would make Italy the first European country to impose such a sweeping restriction.</p>
