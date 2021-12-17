Why has Italy been named ‘country of the year’ for 2021′?

<p>2021 has been nothing short of momentous for Italy - from <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210712/italy-celebrates-euro-2020-victory-over-england/">winning the European cup</a> to <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210523/italian-rockers-after-eurovision-win-we-want-to-tell-the-whole-world-rock-and-roll-never-dies/">triumphing in the Eurovision song contest</a> and <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210802/do-italy-just-win-everything-now-celebrations-after-italian-athletes-take-olympic-gold/">claiming gold in the Olympics</a>, the country has repeatedly stood out for its global achievements this year.</p><p>However, these aren't the reasons Italy has been named 'country of the year' by global news magazine <a href="https://www.economist.com/leaders/2021/12/18/which-is-the-economists-country-of-the-year-for-2021" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Economist</a>.</p><p>Instead, it's taken first place for its politics.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210802/do-italy-just-win-everything-now-celebrations-after-italian-athletes-take-olympic-gold/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> ‘Do Italy just win everything now?’: Celebrations after Italian athletes take Olympic gold</a></strong></p><p>"The Economist has often criticised Italy for picking leaders, such as Silvio Berlusconi, who could usefully have followed the Eurovision-winning song’s admonition to '<a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210525/zitti-e-buoni-maneskin-lyrics-the-italian-vocab-you-need-to-understand-italys-eurovision-winner/">shut up and behave</a>'," writes the publication.</p><p>"Because of weak governance, Italians were poorer in 2019 than they had been in 2000. Yet this year, Italy changed," it added.</p><p>It attributes Italy's newfound economical success to the country's leader since February 2021, Mario Draghi, who it described as "a competent, internationally respected prime minister".</p><p>One distinguishing feature of Draghi's success is said to be the national recovery and resilience plan, backed by EU funds.</p><p>"For once, a broad majority of its politicians buried their differences to back a programme of thoroughgoing reform that should mean Italy gets the funds to which it is entitled under the EU's post-pandemic recovery plan," reads the report.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210426/less-red-tape-italy-announces-post-covid-economic-recovery-plan/">Draghi unveiled the 222.1-billion-euro ($268.3-billion) programme back in April</a>, pledging to address both the damage inflicted by Covid-19 and Italy’s long-standing structural issues.</p><p>The investment is part of the EU's 750-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery fund - a figure that has now grown to €806.9 billion - intended for the whole bloc, with Italy set to be the biggest recipient.</p><p><b>READ ALSO:</b></p><ul><li><b><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210424/extended-building-superbonus-boost-for-schools-and-fast-trains-heres-italys-recovery-plan-explained/">Fast trains and extended building bonus: How Italy’s EU recovery plan could affect you</a></b></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211124/how-does-italy-compare-to-the-rest-of-the-world-for-cost-of-living/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cost of living: How does Italy compare to the rest of the world?</a></strong></li></ul><p>The country intends to pump capital into economic recovery, job creation, research, public transport, the construction industry and renewable energy.</p><p>Another pillar of Italy's acclaimed success in the ranking is its vaccination rollout, cited as one of the highest in Europe.</p><p>In another difficult year of the pandemic, countries in all corners of the globe have been put to the test with new variants, such as Omicron, and varying vaccine rollouts.</p><p>Some 85.2 percent of Italy's eligible population over 12 years old have now been fully vaccinated, while over 13.6 million booster shots have already been administered, according to the latest <a href="https://www.governo.it/it/cscovid19/report-vaccini/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">official data</a>.</p><p>In the graph below, Italy's ranking doesn't reflect the government's figures as it has used different parameters to determine a full vaccination cycle.</p><p>However, it still ranks highly in Europe.</p><p><iframe style="width: 100%; height: 600px; border: 0px none;" src="https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&Metric=People+vaccinated+%28by+dose%29&Interval=7-day+rolling+average&Relative+to+Population=true&Align+outbreaks=false&country=FRA~DEU~AUT~DNK~SWE~GBR~European+Union~ESP~ITA~NOR&hideControls=true"></iframe></p><p>The report also stated that Italy's economy is recovering after "a difficult 2020" and in fact, "more speedily than those of France or Germany".</p><p>This is despite Italy's public debt passing 155 percent of its GDP last year, with <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20211124/brussels-warns-italy-to-rein-in-public-spending-amid-pandemic/">Brussels warning that it is still budgeting to spend too much next year</a>.</p><p>However, Italy’s GDP rate grew by 2.6 percent in the third quarter of 2021 and ratings agency Standard & Poor has revised its outlook for Italian debt from stable to positive.</p><p>The Economist's designation was welcomed by the Italian Embassy in the UK, who <a href="https://twitter.com/ItalyinUK/status/1471795119699509248?">said</a> they were "proud and delighted" and would "toast to that with some Prosecco".</p><p>Despite the positive developments, however, the report gave a word of caution about the new prime minister's success: "There is a danger that this unaccustomed burst of sensible governance could be reversed. Mr Draghi wants to be president, a more ceremonial job, and may be succeeded by a less competent prime minister."</p><p>Still for now, The Economist wrote, "It is hard to deny that the Italy of today is a better place than it was in December 2020."</p><p>In fact, the annual accolade doesn't go "to the biggest, the richest or the happiest," but to the country that has made the biggest strides that year.</p><p>"Past winners have included Uzbekistan (for abolishing slavery), Colombia (for making peace) and Tunisia (for embracing democracy)," clarified the magazine.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>It noted that many countries struggled in the challenging year of 2021.</p><p>"In many countries civil liberties and democratic norms were eroded," reads the report.</p><p>They referred to the jailing of Russia’s main opposition leader, Donald Trump’s supporters storming the US political headquarters and the civil wars that took hold in Ethiopia and Myanmar.</p><p>"Yet amid the gloom, a few countries shone," it added. It's for this reason Italy was named 'country of the year 2021'.</p>
