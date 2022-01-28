Reader question: Do I need to update my Italian green pass after a booster shot?

People in Italy have been rushing to get their booster shots after the government announced that from February 1st the validity of Italy’s ‘green pass’ Covid health certificate would be slashed to six months.

But do you need to take action to receive your updated your green pass once you’ve had the booster?

The answer is yes – but you don’t have to do much.

When you get your booster in Italy your personal data should be uploaded to the national health ministry database, which will then release an updated green pass automatically.

You’ll need this new pass because your green pass’s QR code is linked to a specific vaccination event. Even if you’ve had the booster shot, your previous QR code doesn’t contain that information, so you need an updated one that does.

READ ALSO: How do Italy’s Covid-19 rules change from February 1st?

“If you have had a booster dose of vaccine, remember that a new Covid-19 green certification will be issued,” the health ministry’s official green pass website says. “You will receive a message via SMS or email with a new AUTHCODE code to download it.”

The process for downloading the certificate should be the same as the one by which you obtained your initial green pass, which can be any of the following:

Directly on the government’s digital green pass website, provided you have either a CIE (Electronic ID Card), SPID ( Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale or ‘Public Digital Identity System’) ID, or an Italian health card (tessera sanitaria).

or ‘Public Digital Identity System’) ID, or an Italian health card (tessera sanitaria). By entering your authorisation code into the Immuni or IO app installed on your phone;

By accessing your region’s Electronic Health Record (Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico), in regions that provide this service;

By going to a medical professional such as a doctor or pharmacist and providing them with your tax code (codice fiscale) and health card number – they will then be able to give you your green pass either in digital or print format.

What if I have trouble accessing my new green pass?

The Italian health ministry’s official green pass website says that if you do not receive your new AUTHCODE “within 48 hours of vaccination you can try to retrieve it yourself on this site.”

For foreign residents who are not registered with the national health service, the process is likely to be a little more complicated.

The Italian government’s digital green pass website instructs foreign nationals in Italy who don’t have an Italian health card or who were vaccinated abroad to register their vaccine with their local health office or Asl (Azienda Sanitaria Locale).

To do this, you’ll need to email your Asl with proof of your most recent vaccination, a copy of your ID, and any other details requested by the office. You can then request an authorisation code that can be used to download the green pass via any of the methods listed above.

For those who aren’t registered with the Italian health system but were vaccinated in Italy, you should be able to download your pass directly from the digital green pass website by inputting whichever ID number the vaccination centre accepted from you (such as your tax code) and the date on which you were vaccinated.

If this doesn’t work, you’ll likely need to make a phone call to your regional health authority or speak to your doctor or pharmacist to see how they can help you access your updated pass.

How long will the new pass be valid for?

While the green pass’s validity is set to be slashed to six months from the last dose as of February 1st, the cut may not apply if you’ve already had your booster by that date.

At the time of writing, the government is reportedly reconsidering the change amid warnings that it could impact tourism from countries where third doses were made available earlier, such as the US. That means the pass could indefinitely for those who’ve received a booster shot.

READ ALSO: Q&A: How will Italy’s new six-month Covid vaccine pass validity work?

The government has yet to confirm any changes to the plans, however. Keep an eye on our Italian ‘green pass’ news section for updates.