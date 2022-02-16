For members
PROPERTY
My Italian Home: ‘How we turned an old winery into our dream country retreat’
When Petteri Laine moved to Italy from Finland, Nordic renovation plans met the authentic Italian lifestyle he and his family had been searching for.
Published: 16 February 2022 17:16 CET
Petteri's extensive Piedmont restoration project with Scandi standards. Photo: Petteri Laine
For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: The rules and deadlines for filing Italian taxes in 2022
January in Italy means the start of a new tax year - here are the key dates and what you need to know about filing your taxes in 2022.
Published: 24 January 2022 17:39 CET
Updated: 25 January 2022 09:00 CET
Updated: 25 January 2022 09:00 CET
Know the taxes you need to pay in Italy and when in 2022. Image: moerschy / Pixabay
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments