Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

My Italian Home: ‘How we turned an old winery into our dream country retreat’

When Petteri Laine moved to Italy from Finland, Nordic renovation plans met the authentic Italian lifestyle he and his family had been searching for.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:16 CET
My Italian Home: ‘How we turned an old winery into our dream country retreat’
Petteri's extensive Piedmont restoration project with Scandi standards. Photo: Petteri Laine

Living among Italian vineyards and rolling hills in an area worthy of world heritage status may sound like the stuff of movies, but Petteri, along with his wife and children, turned this dreamlike aspiration into a reality after they embarked on their Italian home project.

They first toyed with the idea of living in Italy back in 2011, when they tried out the lifestyle in the Lake Como area.

After a successful 18 months, Petteri and his family decided Italy was the place for them to put down roots. So, they began their property search in the north of the country, covering a wide area including the regions of Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy and Veneto.

In December 2012, they found their ideal home and location in Barolo, in the northern region of Piedmont.

A dream property renovation project in Piedmont, Italy. Photo: Petteri Laine.

“It is beautiful countryside in this area, very ‘tranquillo’, and it is the authentic Italy in the middle of nowhere,” Petteri told The Local.

“At the same time, we discovered that quite a lot of international people visit Barolo from early April until almost Christmas time. It means there are nice restaurants, good quality food, nice and warm, welcoming people and yet, affordable pricing in the area too,” he added.

An affordable area is attractive when property hunting in Italy, naturally, as it opens up more possibilities when searching for a home.

READ ALSO: My Italian Home: ‘We bought the cheapest house in Piedmont and live mortgage free’

An engineer by trade, Petteri had much bigger ambitions, however, with a substantial €1.3 million renovation budget that ended up going over by 20 percent in the end.

The project took three years, an extra year than planned, while the added time and costs came down to “their decisions”, he said, adding that “there were no big surprises”. It was, in part, due to “bad planning” and revising plans as they went along, according to Petteri.

Construction underway at Casa Visette, Piedmont. Photo: Petteri Laine.

However, they don’t have many regrets where the timescale and budget is concerned and are more than satisfied with the end result: their own home plus five apartments that they now rent out as holiday lets.

Named after the local flower and dialect, Casa Visette is now both the family’s home and livelihood.

Petteri said they were looking for “a place that has harmony”, close to civilisation, but still had its own sense of peace.

Not only did the property they found offer that, it came with “a million stories to tell”, as it was an old winery, which nobody really knows the age of.

It is composed of natural stone inside and rough estimates place it to around 200-300 years old, while its life as a wine producer stopped in the 1980s, Petteri told us.

The building had been owned by the same family for a hundred years and, full of stories and unknown exact origins, the property’s potential charmed the Finnish national.

READ ALSO: The real cost of buying a house in Italy as a foreigner

The expansive 650-square-metre property was a project to sink your teeth into, made even more challenging by the fact that the area was undergoing Unesco approval at the time of renovations.

Luckily for Petteri, he managed to get consent for certain planning permissions in time, which would have been much trickier to achieve once the area did become Unesco listed in 2014.

The old winery, the ‘heart of the home’, before construction began. Photo: Petteri Laine.

This includes installing features such as the tennis court and the swimming pool, which were given the go-ahead prior to the Unesco accreditation.

Even so, they weren’t allowed do whatever they liked with the property. In fact, the house had to remain the same shape and had to be in keeping with the rustic appearance of the local area.

However, their Nordic renovation plans were more related to energy efficiency and sustainability than detracting from the style of local houses.

“There was some freedom with the restorations, though. The council and planning committee told me I could paint the house any colour I liked – as long as it was the colour of the local soil,” Petteri told us with a laugh.

READ ALSO: How to stay out of trouble when renovating your Italian property

The old winery being restored. Photo: Petteri Laine.

So how did they combine their Scandinavian building ambitions while keeping faithful to the area’s characteristics?

“We have geothermal heating, solar panels for heating the water and insulation for the whole house. It has been built with sustainable ‘Scandinavian standards’ in terms of floor heating, triple-glazed windows and a centralised heating system with a geothermal pump, for example,” Petteri said.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about installing solar panels on your home in Italy

This has kept bills down to around €1,000 per month in the winter, which although sounds a lot, he considers it good value for a property of that size.

The appearance of the house, on the other hand, is sympathetic to the local area.

“We didn’t use big stones as we originally wanted, as that’s not traditional in this area. We kept the wine cellar, the heart of the house, but the rest had to be redone due to its uninhabitable state,” he added.

Their approach was certainly in line with the other buildings in this particular part of Piedmont’s wine country. They reclaimed many parts of the old building and installed them in the one they live in today.

The stairs, for example, have been created from the old wooden beams and many features of the renovated property have been recycled from the original building.

Wooden beams from the original property now have a second life as stairs. Photo: Petteri Laine.

And while their budget might fool you into thinking anything is possible with such a large expenditure, no amount of money can shield you from Italian customs and protocol.

“You have to trust local suppliers. If you wish to be part of society and be accepted, trust in local suppliers,” he advised.

“Yes, you can search for alternatives from elsewhere, but if possible try to hire services from local people. It might not always be easy if you have new ideas they aren’t familiar with, but you can communicate them in a constructive way.

“Use pictures, ideas and drawings. It is important that they feel part of your project, not only the workers on the job,” he added.

Working with locals is key to renovation success in Italy, according to Petteri. Photo: Petteri Laine.

When it comes to the language, he said that it’s best to get help with Italian when you’re going through the buying and renovating process if you’re not already fluent. Although he now speaks Italian and feels part of the local community, he admitted he wasn’t sure what they were buying at first, so he called on an Italian-speaking friend to mediate.

As well as being mindful of Italian sensibilities and simply the way that things are done, he also recommended being there in person as much as possible to follow the progress, push it along and ask questions.

“Hidden extra works that you sometimes don’t see become really important. It’s all in the details,” he warned.

Their project was significant, in terms of both time and budget, but Petteri and his family seem to have taken it all with a good attitude and a sense of humour.

READ ALSO: Property: Why we decided to build our new house in Italy out of wood

A kitchen worthy of architectural accolade. Photo: Petteri Laine.

Since they permanently moved in at the end of 2018, their four children had grown in the intervening years and now just their youngest lives with them, while their eldest three study abroad.

After living in various countries in Europe, including Germany and Belgium, Italy is where they have planted themselves at last.

Their idyllic surroundings aren’t the only reason they’ve picked this corner of the world, but also the Italian culture overall has given them a sense of peace and contentment.

“We love the standard of living here. Everybody has a right to enjoy life whatever their education – everyone talks about wine and food, from the truck driver to the company owner. Cuisine and drink brings everyone together; it is a right for everyone,” he said.

“We chat with the locals in the village and get invited out. We’ll always be stranieri, but I do feel integrated here, which is so important for understanding what’s going on in the area and Italy beyond.

“We have a feeling that we are part of the community. It is peaceful, really peaceful.”

See more in The Local’s Italian property section.

Do you have a renovation story to share? We’d love to hear from you – email us here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

EXPLAINED: The rules and deadlines for filing Italian taxes in 2022

January in Italy means the start of a new tax year - here are the key dates and what you need to know about filing your taxes in 2022.

Published: 24 January 2022 17:39 CET
Updated: 25 January 2022 09:00 CET
Know the taxes you need to pay in Italy and when in 2022
Know the taxes you need to pay in Italy and when in 2022. Image: moerschy / Pixabay

Who has to file tax returns in 2022?

Whether you are a resident or non-resident in Italy, you’ll need to file taxes in Italy.

That is, unless you receive employment income from a single employer in Italy, make an income taxed at source (such as money gained from dividends), earn an income of €8,000 or less from employment, or receive a retirement income of €7,500 or less. In these cases, you are not required to fill out a tax return.

For everyone who does need to file taxes, the rules differ slightly depending on your circumstances.

Those who are resident in Italy – which includes people who live in Italy more than 183 days per year, making it their primary residence – are taxed on worldwide income.

This is true regardless of where the income is generated from and you must take your earnings from everywhere into account. Therefore, if your primary residence is in Italy and you make money from the US, Canada or the UK for instance, you must pay taxes on that income to Italy.

Your citizenship doesn’t change this requirement.

READ ALSO: What’s the difference between Italian residency and citizenship?

Non-residents on the other hand, such as those who have a second home in Italy, only pay taxes on income made in Italy. Plus – if you are a second-home owner in Italy, there are taxes you need to pay on the property. See here for details.

When are the deadlines for filing this year?

The final deadline for filing taxes is November 30th 2022, but there are other instalments to be aware of, depending on your personal circumstances.

It’s also important to note changes contained in Italy’s Fiscal Decree for 2022, with the new tax plans included in its Budget Law for this year.

People sit at a table during a job interview

The new tax deadlines you need to know for 2022. Photo: Nick Morrison on Unsplash

The main measures include reforms to the current tax system, with a view to economic recovery following the impacts of the pandemic.

Therefore, to give some breathing space, the authorities have extended some tax deadlines – on ones that had already expired.

Originally, the deadline for paying tax bills from September 1st to December 31st 2021 was November 30th 2021. An extension was initially retrospectively granted for 60 days, but has now been further extended to up to 180 days.

READ ALSO:

Looking ahead, the Italian tax year is the same as the calendar year, running from January 1st to December 31st. For the 2022 tax season, the tax return regards income and expenses incurred during 2021.

You must file your tax form online via the dedicated website of Italy’s tax office (Agenzia delle Entrate). An accountant can do this for you if you’d prefer a professional to take care of it.

You’ll need some form of electronic ID credentials such as your SPID or CIE.

For a calendar of all the tax deadlines by month, see Italy’s tax office schedule here.

Which Italian tax form should I use?

There are two different tax forms – one is known as the 730 and the other is the ‘Redditi PF‘ (revenue) and which one you use depends on the type of income.

Everyone can file taxes using the latter within the final 30th November deadline.

The more simplified 730 form can only be used by those employed by a company (and therefore not self-employed) – it’s generally processed faster but has an earlier deadline of 30th September.

READ ALSO:

Employees and retirees who have income from work, a pension and other sources may submit form 730. Spouses may submit form 730 jointly, according to Italy’s tax office guidelines.

Anyone else and taxpayers who are not resident in Italy for tax purposes during the tax year and/or during the year of filing of the tax return must submit the Redditi PF form.

Do your research when looking for work

Remember to check you’re using the correct forms and submit by the relevant deadline. Photo: Van Tay Media on Unsplash

This tax form is split into sections, based on the type of income earned, including a part to declare foreign assets, which would incur a type of tax called ‘wealth tax’.

If you have any assets or income that can’t be included in the shorter 730 form, you must complete the Redditi to adhere to Italy’s income reporting requirements.

For more advice on these forms, Italy’s Inland Revenue has published instructions in English here.

What taxes can I expect to pay?

You’ll need to pay three main types of taxes on income in Italy. Everyone is subject to personal income tax called ‘Irpef’, which starts at 23 percent of earnings for the lowest income bracket and rises cumulatively to 43 percent as a wage increases.

Italy recently approved a drop to its income tax bands from five to four and reduced tax rates for those on lower incomes.

Now, you’ll pay 23 percent tax on earnings up to €15,000 (as before), while for salaries of between €15,000 and €28,0000, taxes will be reduced from 27 percent to 25 percent.

For salaries between €28,0000 and €50,000, the applicable tax rate will be 35 percent.

The 41 percent tax band for earnings between €55,000 and €75,000 will be abolished altogether, with all income over €50,000 now set to be taxed at the top rate of 43 percent.

READ ALSO: Working remotely from Italy: What are the rules for foreigners?

There are also regional taxes which vary from under 1 percent to over 3 percent and you’ll also need to pay municipal income tax rates, which varies according to where your fiscal residence is.

And don’t forget social security contributions or ‘INPS’ – for this year, employees with low incomes up to €35,000 per year (or up to €2,692 gross per month) will get a 0.8 percent discount for the pay periods from January 1st to December 31st 2022.

Self-employed workers face higher social security contributions than employees (who pay around 9 percent and the rest is paid by the employer), at around 25 – 29 percent of gross income.

However, if you are eligible for Italy’s flat tax rate or ‘regime forfettario’ for new freelancers, you could pay much lower income tax rates of between five and 15 percent. Find out more about this here.

What happens if I miss the deadline?

The best approach to Italian tax deadlines is not to miss them, as there are fines and sanctions in place for those who do.

You may be required to pay between €250 to over €1000 for not filing taxes on time. If you end up in a tax liability, you could be issued with a further fine ranging from 120 percent to 240 percent of each tax liability.

Do your sums to avoid fines. Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

There are further penalties if you have foreign assets and were late with your tax return. You will face a fine of between 3 and 15 percent of the asset value – double it if your asset is held in a black-listed country or jurisdiction, such as the Cayman islands, Oman or the Seychelles.

Tax breaks for new residents to Italy

If you move to Italy and make it your primary residence, you could be eligible for some considerable tax breaks.

There’s a discount on taxes for new residents for a period of up to five years and to be eligible, you need to be either employed or self-employed in Italy and not have had residence in Italy in the previous two years.

READ ALSO:

The potential savings are substantial as you can take advantage of a 70 percent tax exemption on your income. Therefore, only 30 percent of what you earn is taxable.

And it’s even more attractive if you move to the south of Italy, with the exemption increased to 90 percent. 

When do self-employed workers pay their taxes?

Self-employed workers are subject to the same income tax brackets as the employed, but they can pay their taxes slightly differently.

Compared to those employed by a company who pay income tax at source, the self-employed can pay their taxes in June or spread them out over six months in instalments.

READ ALSO:

June 30th is the first deadline for paying their income tax and November 30th is the second and final one.

If you pay VAT (IVA), you’ll need to pay the VAT balance for the year 2021 by March 16th 2022.

What about income earned from outside Italy?

It’s best to check any double taxation treaties in place between Italy and the country you’re generating income from.

Regardless of where income is generated, however, you can deduct any extra tax paid abroad from the limits set in Italy.

If the tax paid is higher in the other country, you don’t have to pay anything in Italy. If it’s the contrary, you’ll have to pay the difference in accordance with Italy’s tax rates.

Even if the balance shows you don’t have to pay any extra taxes to Italy, you still have to file a tax return and disclose your foreign income.

Are there any tax deductible items I can claim for?

Italy has a raft of tax incentives on offer that you can claim to offset against your income tax.

From health expenses, kindergarten fees and various building and renovation bonuses, there is a multitude of ways to deduct from your tax bill.

The 110 percent ‘Irpef’ deduction, better known as the ‘superbonus‘, can be filed for work carried out to upgrade a property’s energy efficiency rating or to reduce seismic risk.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s building ‘superbonus’ has changed in 2022

This is a good way to offset income taxes while benefitting from government-funded renovation work. For those hoping to use this scheme, it has been extended throughout at least 2022 – and beyond for some categories of property.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on personal tax questions. For further guidance, contact your accountant (commercialista) or your local tax office (Agenzia delle Entrate).

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy