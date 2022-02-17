For members
PROPERTY
The red flags to watch out for when buying an old house in Italy
Italy has no shortage of cheap properties for sale. But before you put down a deposit on a charming old ruin, look out for these warning signs that it's not such a bargain after all.
Published: 17 February 2022 15:48 CET
As well as considering restoration costs, those buying an old house in Italy should check for hidden problems that could prove expensive down the line. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
For members
PROPERTY
My Italian Home: ‘How we turned an old winery into our dream country retreat’
When Petteri Laine moved to Italy from Finland, Nordic renovation plans met the authentic Italian lifestyle he and his family had been searching for.
Published: 16 February 2022 17:16 CET
