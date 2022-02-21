Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 VACCINES

EXPLAINED: When and how will Italy offer a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose?

As Italy's health minister indicated that a fourth shot of a Covid-19 vaccine may be made available later this year, here's what we know about the plan so far.

Published: 21 February 2022 17:23 CET
EXPLAINED: When and how will Italy offer a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose?
Italy’s health authorities say they will consider whether a top-up dose of a Covid-19 vaccine should be offered to everyone later this year. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Sunday said top-up shots of a Covid-19 vaccine for the general population are “probable” later in the year, as the national drugs regulator gave the green light to fourth doses for the immunocompromised.

“We will have to evaluate [fourth doses] for everyone after the summer,” Speranza said in an interview with newspaper Repubblica. “It is to be considered probable, because the virus won’t shake hands and leave forever, unfortunately,”

READ ALSO: At a glance: What are the Covid-19 rules in Italy now?

He added that 2022 “is the crucial year in which to understand if we will return to a fully normal life.”

“I’m optimistic, but the game is not over. In a few months part of the world will enter autumn: by observing them, we will understand what awaits us.”

Speranza’s comments came as the health ministry confirmed in an ordinance on Sunday that a fourth dose of a Covid vaccine can be administered to immunocompromised people, following approval from Aifa.

A fourth shot for those with compromised immune systems will be made available starting in March for those who had their last dose at least 120 days previously.

Earlier in February, Aifa director Nicola Magrini ruled out offering second booster doses to the general population in the coming months, saying a top-up jab may be offered instead.

“There won’t be a fourth dose, but a follow-up, hopefully annually,” Magrini said in an interview broadcast on the RaiTre television channel.

On Monday, Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at Rome’s Catholic University and an advisor to the health minister, told La Stampa that it is “likely” another booster “will be useful for everyone” by autumn.

Ricciardi stressed that certain health measures should be kept in place even if the government ends the current state of emergency on March 31st as expected.

“The state of emergency may end, but with the foresight to keep in place the pillars that support our current freedoms,” Ricciardi said.

He said existing rules on vaccination, boosters, the Italian ‘green pass’ health certificate and on wearing masks indoors “must remain in place.”

The Italian government is currently evaluating when and how to proceed with relaxing nationwide health measures after Prime Minister Mario Draghi promised in early February that a “timeline” for relaxing the rules would soon be announced.

So far, few changes to the current restrictions have been confirmed, with parliament set to examine proposals later this week.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Italy won’t offer a fourth Covid vaccine dose, says medicines agency

Italian health authorities won't roll out fourth doses of a Covid vaccine but may offer an annual top-up shot, the director of national medicines regulator AIFA said on Thursday.

Published: 10 February 2022 15:59 CET
Italy won't offer a fourth Covid vaccine dose, says medicines agency

“There won’t be a fourth dose, but a follow-up, hopefully annually,” AIFA director Nicola Magrini said in an interview broadcast on the RaiTre television channel.

“We will have to get used to this,” he added.

Magrini added that Novavax will be available in Italy from the end of January.

“It’s a protein vaccine, like the flu vaccines,” he said. “It will be a small supplement compared to the other mRna vaccines. Some seem to prefer it, so Novavax will soon be an option.”

READ ALSO: Reader question: Do I need to update my Italian green pass after a booster shot?

The statement came after the Italian government last week confirmed that its health passes would remain valid indefinitely after one booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Few countries have reached the stage of distributing second booster shots, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has expressed doubt about the need to do so.

“While use of additional boosters can be part of contingency plans, repeated vaccinations within short intervals would not represent a sustainable long-term strategy,” EMA Head of Vaccines Strategy Marco Cavaleri told a press conference in January.

He said a policy of giving boosters every four months hypothetically poses the risk of overloading people’s immune systems and leading to fatigue in the population, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, Denmark became the first European country to confirm that it will offer a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to people considered to be at risk of developing serious forms of the illness.

Chile and Israel are the only other nations to announce fourth shots so far. Both countries have already begun to administer fourth doses to at-risk and vulnerable groups.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy