Italy to end Covid state of emergency and cut ‘super green pass’, PM confirms

“The goal is to open everything back up as soon as possible,” Draghi told a business conference in Florence, according to Italian media reports.
Though ministers have repeatedly indicated that the state of emergency would likely come to an end on that date, the move had not yet been confirmed.
The state of emergency is the condition which has allowed the Italian government to bring in emergency measures by decree over the past two years.
While the end of the state of emergency does not necessarily mean the end of all pandemic-related restrictions, the prime minister said the use of the ‘green pass’ health certificate scheme would also be scaled back.
The government will gradually remove the obligation to show proof of vaccination or recovery at many venues under the system, Draghi said, without giving any dates.
Italy currently operates a two-tiered green pass health certificate system, meaning proof of vaccination or recovery is currently needed for access to everything from hotels and restaurants to public transport and many workplaces in Italy.
“We will gradually put an end to the enhanced green certificate obligation, starting with outdoor activities including fairs, sports, parties and shows,” he said.
“We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation closely, ready to intervene in case of resurgence.”
Rules on quarantine and the use of higher-grade FFP2 masks in schools are also to be eased in April, he said.
