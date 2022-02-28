Read news from:
Italy prepares to receive Ukrainian refugees as first coaches arrive in north

Italy is preparing to receive an influx of refugees from the Russia-Ukraine war, as Ukrainians fleeing the invasion have started arriving in the north of the country.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:47 CET
A bus evacuates passengers from Donetsk on February 19, 2022.
A bus evacuates passengers from Donetsk on February 19, 2022. Photo by AFP

On Sunday, a coach filled with approximately 50 people, most of them women and children, arrived in the northeastern city of Trieste, reports the Ansa news agency.

Another bus containing around 40 people, one of them a nine-month-old baby, reportedly arrived in Piacenza in Emilia Romagna after travelling through the night.

Vittorio Zappalorto, the prefect of Venice, said several hundred more have already arrived in the Veneto region. Between 300 and 440 were expected to arrive in northwestern Genoa shortly, the news agency AGI reported.

Most reportedly intend to stay with relatives, friends and acquaintances in the north of the country, though some were moving south towards Rome, Ansa said.

Italy hosts the largest Ukrainian community in Europe, with media outlets estimating the country’s Ukrainian population to number somewhere between 230,000 and 248,000 people.

People sit in a bus for their evacuation in Donetsk on February 19, 2022.

People sit in a bus for their evacuation in Donetsk on February 19, 2022. Photo by AFP

As the first trickle of evacuees arrived over the weekend, individual Italian cities had already begun preparing their initial crisis response, assisted by members of the Ukrainian diaspora.

Mayors from towns and cities throughout the country voiced their willingness to open their doors to Ukrainians displaced by the war, with Bologna having reportedly identified six structures that can be used to provide emergency accommodation.

Trieste has in the first instance made space to accommodate approximately 1,000 people, according to Gianfranco Schiavone, president of the non-profit Italian Solidarity Consortium-Refugee Agency (ICS).

Schiavone called on Italy to put in place an operational programme to receive the large numbers of Ukrainians expected to seek asylum in Italy.

More than 500,000 people have fled the country so far, according to the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees – a figure which could rise as high as four million if the conflict intensifies.

The EU’s Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters in Brussels on Sunday that the EU should prepare to receive millions of refugees.

“I am proud of how the European citizens at the borders are showing concrete solidarity with Ukrainians fleeing this terrible, aggressive war,” she reportedly said.

Speaking at European Interior Affairs Council in Brussels on Sunday, Italy’s Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Italy was ready to play its part in accommodating refugees.

“For me, solidarity has always been a staple of our European agenda, and now even more so, we will offer maximum solidarity to a people who are suffering,” Lamorgese reportedly said, adding that Italy was prepared to accept additional refugees via EU redistribution quotas.

How you can help Ukrainian media 

Ukrainian media outlets are working tirelessly under extreme pressure to get the news out and keep Ukrainians informed about all aspects of the Russian invasion. Here’s how you can help. 

Published: 28 February 2022 14:40 CET
How you can help Ukrainian media 

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges. 

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time. 

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below. 

More from the campaign page: 

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.

