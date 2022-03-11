For members
BUREAUCRACY
Disappearing PECs: How lost emails can land you with big fines in Italy
Ever get the impression that your important emails to Italian authorities just mysteriously vanish? You're not alone - and a missing PEC can prove expensive and stressful. Silvia Marchetti explains.
Published: 11 March 2022 13:29 CET
Italy’s registered email system is not always the cheap and convenient solution it was hoped to be. Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP
CITIZENSHIP
How British nationals can claim Italian citizenship by descent
Whether you're looking to move to Italy or honour your Italian roots, British nationals hoping to get an Italian passport could trace their family tree to become a citizen of Italy. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 4 March 2022 09:31 CET
