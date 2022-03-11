Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

BUREAUCRACY

Disappearing PECs: How lost emails can land you with big fines in Italy

Ever get the impression that your important emails to Italian authorities just mysteriously vanish? You're not alone - and a missing PEC can prove expensive and stressful. Silvia Marchetti explains.

Published: 11 March 2022 13:29 CET
Disappearing PECs: How lost emails can land you with big fines in Italy
Italy’s registered email system is not always the cheap and convenient solution it was hoped to be. Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP

In recent years in Italy we’ve all had to learn to use a PEC; a registered email to send important documents and messages. It’s been hailed by Italian authorities as a time-saving, equally-legal substitute for registered mail with an eco-friendly impact, reducing the amount and cost of paper and postage.

However, although it has been introduced to help people better communicate with public offices and reduce bureaucracy, PEC can sometimes be a nightmare and is not always reliable. Emails often seem to go missing or never get a response. 

EXPLAINED: What is Italy’s PEC email and how do you get one?

It’s slippery ground. In October I was fined for speeding and I had to send the police office a copy of my drivers license and personal data to confirm I was actually the driver at that specific moment. I sent everything with my PEC to the PEC address on the police document and paid the fine.

My PEC system said my message had successfully gone through but the recipient had rejected it because their mailbox was full.

I thought that wasn’t my problem.

But last week I received a certified mail from the police stating that I have to pay a new fine of 311 euros because I had failed to send the requested personal data for identification.

I called the police office. In a very impolite tone a woman said it was “weird” they never got my PEC because they “always do”, so in her view it never went through and I should have sent a registered mail. 

So my PEC operator had successfully relayed the message to the correct PEC address, but the sender’s PEC system did not download it. The woman told me that if I didn’t get a “certified relay message” acknowledging police receipt of my PEC message, it was my fault. Practically, it’s as if I had never sent the message in the first place, and got fined because of that. 

“You should have kept re-sending the same message over and over again until you got the OK message from our PEC mailbox”, said the policewoman. 

I tried resending it again four times, including with another non-PEC address, and again I got an auto-reply saying ‘the recipient’s PEC address is either wrong or the mailbox is full’.

Whenever sending a PEC with your PEC you should always get two confirmations, ’sent’ and ‘delivered’ with a green checkmark, just like when upon receiving a registered mail you need to sign before the postman hands it to you so the recipient knows you physically got it. 

With a digital PEC, that signature is the confirmation of ‘delivery’ to the recipient. So if you don’t get the second confirmation, or it does land but says ‘mailbox full’ or ‘recipient address unknown’ (with a red cross), you have a problem – even though the system said it was indeed ‘relayed’. 

READ ALSO: How to use your Italian ID card to access official services online

In order to avoid these risks, the only way to make sure your message reaches its target is to revert back to traditional ‘posta raccomandata con ricevuta di ritorno’ (registered mail with return receipt). It remains way more safe and reliable.

Debating with public employees in Italy leads nowhere. The policewoman cut the conversation short by suggesting I appealed against the latest fine to the local court by writing to the same PEC mailbox which was full. 

From the way she said it, I had a feeling that such appeals against a PEC email not correctly notified to the police because of a full mailbox or system errors are quite the norm when dealing with fines, and that the police are confident they would be ok in front of the judge.

Several colleagues of mine have had the same problems. A reporter in Molise sent a PEC message to his telephone provider communicating that he had changed residency and was no longer the owner of the land line, but the message did not go through. He only found out weeks later when the operator kept withdrawing money from his bank account to pay for the monthly phone bill. 

Courts have started to tackle PEC issues following appeals by irritated citizens whose emails seem to have vanished. 

However, there are contradictory verdicts over who wins between a quarrelling ‘sender’ and ‘recipient’. While a 2018 verdict by the Supreme Court of Cassation states that the holder of a PEC must keep the mailbox operative and that a message is considered ‘relayed’ even if rejected by a full mailbox, according to another recent ruling the sender must make sure any message to a public office actually lands by reverting to registered mail so as to enable the recipient to be legally notified of it. 

A piece of advice: when it comes to messages involving trials, appeals, or sending payment or proof (for a fine, bill or tax payment) particularly to the police or any other public office involving sanctions, traditional mail will spare you anxiety, frustration and money. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CITIZENSHIP

How British nationals can claim Italian citizenship by descent

Whether you're looking to move to Italy or honour your Italian roots, British nationals hoping to get an Italian passport could trace their family tree to become a citizen of Italy. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 4 March 2022 09:31 CET
How British nationals can claim Italian citizenship by descent

British nationals may have various reasons for wanting Italian citizenship – one new motivation may be regaining the benefits of being a European Union citizen once more, such as enjoying freedom of movement within the bloc.

Perhaps you want to recognise your Italian heritage or you already live in Italy and would like more security in the country you now call home.

READ ALSO: How many foreigners does Italy grant citizenship to?

Regardless of why you’re interested in getting Italian citizenship, you’ll need to be prepared for plenty of research, patience and paperwork.

Here are the steps to going down the route of citizenship by descent and the pitfalls to watch out for from a legal expert.

Knowing your right to Italian citizenship

Getting an Italian passport through the legal principle of ‘jure sanguinis‘ (which means ‘right of blood’ in Latin), is a way for you to prove your right to Italian citizenship through Italian-born ancestors.

“This route recognises your citizenship since birth, you don’t acquire it,” Giuditta De Ricco, head citizenship lawyer at immigration firm Mazzeschi told The Local.

“If your documents are in good order and there is a direct lineage with no renunciations of citizenship from family members, Italy has to recognise it,” she added.

The firm has noticed a few more enquiries about this route to Italian citizenship since Brexit, she said. If you’re eligible, it’s a surer way than the other methods.

READ ALSO: Italy has ‘world’s fourth most powerful passport’

That’s because this path is slightly different than applying for Italian citizenship by marriage, for example.

“In that case, there is discretion – the authorities don’t have to give it you. Whereas if you can prove you have Italian heritage, you’re getting a document to reflect something that was already yours,” De Ricco said.

Gaining Italian citizenship by descent involves a lot of paperwork. Photo by Lennart Schulz on Unsplash

But it doesn’t mean it’s straightforward or easy.

Your first port of call is to gather all these documents to show your Italian lineage, which can be a time-consuming process: you’ll need to show the dates and places of births, marriages and deaths back through your Italian line of descent.

If you fancy tracing your own family tree, you can, but be aware there are various laws and bureaucracy to watch out for.

How you know you’re entitled to Italian citizenship

Before you go detective on your family history, it’s wise to know if you’re eligible for this route to citizenship.

You are automatically an Italian citizen if:

  • You were born to an Italian parent, even outside Italy.
  • You were adopted as a minor by an Italian national.
  • An Italian parent legally recognises you as their child (e.g., if your father’s name is absent from your birth certificate but he confirms that you’re his child).
  • You were born in Italy to stateless parents, to unknown parents, or to parents who cannot transmit their nationality to their children.

Italy allows nationals to pass down their citizenship. So it doesn’t matter if you’re a citizen of another country, such as the UK, and you have a great-grandparent born in Italy.

READ ALSO: Ten things to know before moving to Italy

You can go back many generations to prove your ancestry – all the way back to the founding of modern Italy in 1861, in fact. But actually, you can go back a little further than that if your research allows.

Those who were alive before Italian unification on this date automatically became Italian. So in that case, you’d need to find the death certificate to prove your relative’s death was after 1861 and they were, therefore, Italian.

If they were born and died before Italian unification, however, you don’t have a claim to Italian citizenship as Italy was not a nation before this date.

Your application will depend on the laws applicable during your ancestors’ lifetime. Photo by Lennart Schulz on Unsplash

Going so far back in history is trickier and will likely make the process longer.

“It is difficult to find birth certificates only starting in 1861 or before from town halls. We can try to find baptism certificates by researching through church records,” De Ricco told us.

“Historical research takes some time. It’s not easy but we can do it,” she added.

Using church records comes with extra paperwork, though.

Each baptism certificate needs to be issued by the parish, authorised by the bishop’s office and you’ll also need a written confirmation from the town hall (comune) in Italy that there was no registry office on the date in question.

Alternatively, you can trace your Italian roots via the maternal line from 1948 (the late date at which Italian women were granted the right to transmit their citizenship to their children).

Since 1861 various citizenship laws have been enacted and so the rules and conditions for acquiring citizenship have changed.

READ ALSO: What Italy’s new laws mean for your citizenship application

“Citizenship is a technical issue, because you have to analyse the births, marriages and deaths according to the law in that moment,” she told us.

For example, there was an Italian law in force until 1992 that didn’t allow dual nationality. Until that year, your relatives may have lost their Italian citizenship if they became citizens of another country.

That would mean a break in lineage, but De Ricco told us this doesn’t necessarily derail your citizenship application.

It might mean instead that you can apply for citizenship through residency but on reduced terms such as three years as a resident in the country instead of 10 and passing a language test, which you don’t need to do if applying through descent.

For information on gaining citizenship by residency or marriage, see here.

Want to recognise your Italian citizenship? You’ll need to get your paperwork in order. Photo by Jonathan Bean on Unsplash

How to apply

If you live outside Italy, apply to the Italian consulate nearest to your place of residence. While the legal criteria remain the same, different places may have different procedures and waiting times.

For this reason, De Ricco tells us you can try another consulate if the one nearest to you has a huge waiting list. Some of the firm’s clients reported one to two years waiting time for an appointment at the consulate in London, for example.

It can sometimes take months or even years just to file for an appointment, so instead you can apply to take your case before the court in Rome, providing evidence of the delays at your consulate, the immigration expert told us.

You can also apply within Italy to your local Anagrafe (registry office). 

READ ALSO: What’s the difference between Italian residency and citizenship?

You should expect to provide full birth, marriage and death certificates for every relative you cite in your claim, as well as proof that that they still had Italian citizenship when their children were born. All documents will need to be translated into Italian and legalised with an apostille (an official, separate certificate that confirms their authenticity).

You’ll need to be extra diligent with checking the names and details of these documents, as any discrepancies will cost you time in delays.

This gets particularly tricky if your ancestors changed their name, which wasn’t unusual as some thought doing so might make assimilation into their new country easier, De Ricco said.

If this was the case, you’d need to contact the Vital Statistics Office to make the corrections – or you may even need to go to court if this isn’t possible.

How much does it cost and how long will it take?

Once you’ve got through the research and applying at your consulate, the process should then be finalised within two years, De Ricco told The Local.

How much it costs can depend on whether you want the help of lawyers or not – some of whom offer to check you’re eligibility for no fee and then legal fees may run to around €2000 if you want to proceed with their guidance.

The application fees are around €500 – €600 and you’ll need to take other costs into account, such as getting documents translated, legalised and notarised.

There are ways to cut costs if you’re applying as a family, however, as you can reuse the same documents.  

Do I have to give up my original nationality?

“As a British national, you don’t have to give up your nationality as Italy has allowed multiple citizenship since 1992,” said De Ricco.

“You can renounce your Italian citizenship if you like, which may be more relevant for those people who are allowed only one nationality. But that’s not the case for the UK and Italian law grants you as many citizenships as you want,” she confirmed.

Neither do you have to live in Italy – getting citizenship is different than being a resident of Italy.

If you’re confirmed as being an Italian citizen, you are entitled to stay here for the rest of your life, even if you commit a serious crime, and you can pass your citizenship on to your children. There are also no time limits on how long you can be out of the country, if you do live in Italy.

Other benefits for Italian citizens include guaranteed free access to the Italian healthcare system for you and your dependents, even if you don’t have a job, and the ability to vote.

One last requirement to clinch your Italian status is swearing allegiance to the Italian Republic in a special ceremony.

Giuditta De Ricco is the head of citizenship of Mazzeschi, an immigration and citizenship consultancy firm based in Italy. You can contact her here.

Find out more on our section on visasresidency and moving to Italy.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on specific cases. For more information about visa applications, see the Italian Foreign Ministry’s visa website, or contact your embassy or local Questura in Italy.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy