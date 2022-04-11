Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

‘Deeply disappointed’: Italy’s Berlusconi breaks silence over friend Putin

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday spoke out over the Ukraine invasion, saying he was "deeply disappointed and saddened" by the behaviour of his old friend Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Published: 11 April 2022 09:59 CEST
'Deeply disappointed': Italy's Berlusconi breaks silence over friend Putin
Silvio Berlusconi addresses a Forza Italia rally in Rome on March 9, 2022. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

“I cannot and I do not want to hide that I am deeply disappointed by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” Berlusconi told a public meeting of his right-wing Forza Italia party in Rome.

READ ALSO: ‘No respect’: Polish mayor confronts Italy’s Salvini over Putin support

“I’ve known him about twenty years and he always seemed to me to be a democrat and a man of peace,” the 85-year-old billionaire said.

Berlusconi, who served as head of the Italian government three times between 1994 and 2011, had previously refrained from publicly criticising Putin.

When he was in power, Berlusconi maintained friendly personal ties with the Russian president, going so far as to invite him on vacation to his luxurious villa in Sardinia.

Italia media said Berlusconi’s words marked “the end of a 20-year friendship”.

Silvio Berlusconi, who was Italy’s prime minister at the time, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin around his Sardinia estate in August 2003. Photo by PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / ITAR-TASS / AFP

“Faced with the horror of the massacres of civilians in Bucha and other places, real war crimes, Russia can not deny its responsibilities,” he said on Saturday.

His party forms part of the broad coalition supporting the government led by Mario Draghi.

Though several of the parties in Draghi’s coalition government have close ties with Russia, from Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party to Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and the once anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), all have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: 

There was initial concern following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Italy would hold back from enforcing tough sanctions on Moscow due to longstanding relationships between Italian political powers and the Kremlin.

The two countries’ ties date back to the Cold War. But things changed in 2021, when Prime Minister Mario Draghi took office with a strongly pro-European, pro-NATO stance.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

‘Peace or air conditioning?’ Italy vows to follow EU on Russian gas embargo

As the EU weighs new sanctions on Russia following atrocities in Ukraine, Italy's government said it will support measures including a possible gas embargo.

Published: 7 April 2022 11:11 CEST
'Peace or air conditioning?' Italy vows to follow EU on Russian gas embargo

Italy will “follow the decisions of the European Union” on new sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at a press conference on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Italy announces plan to end reliance on Russian gas by 2025

“Today the gas embargo is not yet… on the table,” Draghi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

“It is not a possibility being discussed at the moment, but the situation is constantly evolving.”

“If we are offered a gas embargo, we will follow the EU down this path, we want the most effective instrument to achieve peace,” he said.

Italy is highly dependent on Russian gas, importing 95 percent of the gas it consumes, of which around 40 percent comes from Russia.

The growing number of “massacres” in Ukraine “is prompting us to adopt even tougher sanctions,” he said. “All the allied countries are wondering what can be done to stop Russia… We are following what the European Union decides.”

Draghi said “I believe the question is between peace and having working radiators, or air conditioning in summer. I think this is the question we must ask ourselves.”

He pledged that “if gas supplies were to stop today, we would be covered until the end of October with our reserves, there would be no consequences”.

READ ALSO: Italy rejects Russian demand for gas payment in rubles

Draghi, a former ECB chief, also called for a ceiling on gas prices.

“I have been asking for some time to put a ceiling on the price of gas, that would be the most rational thing at the collective, European level.”

“The EU has extraordinary power in the market, it is in fact the only buyer,” he said.

This power “can be exercised through the establishment of a price that is remunerative but not extravagant like the one we have now.”

He said the EU would make a proposal on a price cap “in a few days, but we can also proceed with national measures.”

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy