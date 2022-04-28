LATEST: Italy extends Covid indoor mask mandate for some venues

Despite plans to end the mask mandate on May 1st, Italy’s current rules will remain in place until June 15th for indoor entertainment venues, healthcare settings and public transport, according to reports in Italian media outlets including Sky TG24.

“As of March 31st we have finished the state of emergency, but we are not out of the pandemic and we still need to act with caution,” Speranza reportedly said during a speech at the Anaao Giovani conference in Rome on Thursday afternoon.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi had previously said the country’s indoor mask mandate would be dropped in most situations from May 1st, but had reserved the right to change course if deemed necessary.

The extended rules are expected to mean cinemas, theatres, concert halls and indoor sports arenas will all continue to require visitors to wear masks, as will health and social care settings such as hospitals and residential homes.

All forms of local and long-distance public transport, including buses, subways and trams, as well as planes, trains and ships, will also retain the requirement for users to wear masks

It remains unclear what the rules will be for workplaces from May 1st.

Andrea Costa, Italy’s deputy health minister, had previously said masks will be ‘strongly recommended’, but not required by law, in all public and private workplaces, outside of health and social care environments.

However Speranza said on Thursday that studi professionali (‘professional offices’) are included in the government’s list of indoor venues that will continue require a mask until June 15th. The health ministry has not yet specified exactly which types of offices it considers to fall into this category.

The health minister did not mention an extension to the rules on wearing masks in other venues, including shops, bars, and restaurants.

According to earlier reports in Italian media, the mask rules appear likely to be dropped in these settings.

Speranza said he was about to sign an ordinance containing details of the extended rules, which will remain in place as a “bridging measure” until the government can include the extension in an upcoming decree.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more details are confirmed.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).