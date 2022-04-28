LATEST: Italy extends Covid indoor mask mandate for some venues

Read news from:
Italy has extended its mask-wearing requirement for certain indoor venues by an additional six weeks, Health Minister Roberto Speranza confirmed on Thursday.

Published: 28 April 2022 16:36 CEST
Updated: 28 April 2022 18:25 CEST
Face masks will be required on public transport in Italy until June 15th, health minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.
Face masks will be required on public transport in Italy until June 15th, health minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Despite plans to end the mask mandate on May 1st, Italy’s current rules will remain in place until June 15th for indoor entertainment venues, healthcare settings and public transport, according to reports in Italian media outlets including Sky TG24.

“As of March 31st we have finished the state of emergency, but we are not out of the pandemic and we still need to act with caution,” Speranza reportedly said during a speech at the Anaao Giovani conference in Rome on Thursday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Italian health experts warn against ‘reckless’ end to Covid mask rule in May

Prime Minister Mario Draghi had previously said the country’s indoor mask mandate would be dropped in most situations from May 1st, but had reserved the right to change course if deemed necessary.

The extended rules are expected to mean cinemas, theatres, concert halls and indoor sports arenas will all continue to require visitors to wear masks, as will health and social care settings such as hospitals and residential homes.

All forms of local and long-distance public transport, including buses, subways and trams, as well as planes, trains and ships, will also retain the requirement for users to wear masks

It remains unclear what the rules will be for workplaces from May 1st.

Andrea Costa, Italy’s deputy health minister, had previously said masks will be ‘strongly recommended’, but not required by law, in all public and private workplaces, outside of health and social care environments.

However Speranza said on Thursday that studi professionali (‘professional offices’) are included in the government’s list of indoor venues that will continue require a mask until June 15th. The health ministry has not yet specified exactly which types of offices it considers to fall into this category.

The health minister did not mention an extension to the rules on wearing masks in other venues, including shops, bars, and restaurants.

According to earlier reports in Italian media, the mask rules appear likely to be dropped in these settings.

Speranza said he was about to sign an ordinance containing details of the extended rules, which will remain in place as a “bridging measure” until the government can include the extension in an upcoming decree.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more details are confirmed.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

For members

COVID-19 RULES

Reader question: What type of mask will I need for travel to Italy?

With Covid-19 mask requirements still in place in Italy, readers have asked for clarification on where the rules apply and what type of mask should be used.

Published: 26 April 2022 13:04 CEST
Question: ‘We’re travelling to Italy soon and we can’t find a retailer of FFP2 masks in our area. Can N95 masks be used instead in Italy?’

The Italian government has eased some of its rules on wearing masks recently, but others are expected to stay in place for at least a few more weeks yet.

As higher-grade FFP2 masks continue to be required in some circumstances, several readers have written in to ask when and where exactly they’ll need which type of mask. and what to do if they can’t buy an FFP2 mask ahead of a trip to Italy.

The first thing you’ll need to be aware of is that masks are no longer required outdoors in Italy, except for in crowded areas, such as at markets or when watching a concert or sporting event.

READ ALSO: Q&A: Your questions about travel to Italy and Covid rules answered

In all indoor public places however. masks are still required. FFP2 masks in particular must be worn on all types of public transport (both local and long-distance), and at shows, screenings, events and competitions open to the public (whether indoors or outdoors).

In all other indoor public spaces, lower grade surgical (but not cloth) masks can be used.

The indoor mask rule was expected to end on May 1st, but now looks set to be extended further for at least some venues. 

The Italian government is expected to make an announcement in the coming days confirming any changes to the rules. You can check the latest updates on this on our homepage or Covid-19 rules news section.

In any case, FFP2 masks are still required on international flights coming into Italy, and this rule does not look likely to change in the coming days or weeks.

But those travelling to Italy from outside Europe may not be able to get hold of an FFP2 mask if these are not sold in their home country.

Because FFP2 masks are not widely available in most countries outside of Europe, Intercontinental flights to Italy should allow other types of higher-grade masks to be used in place of FFP2. 

READ ALSO: How to use Italy’s Covid passenger locator form for travel

FFP2 face masks are required on public transport in Italy. Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP

For example, current guidance from Italian national carrier ITA airways says: “it is mandatory to wear FFP2/KN95/N95 face masks on board all flights.” 

If in doubt, passengers are advised to ask their airline for advice before travelling.

The Italian government does not appear to have issued any specific guidance on the use of KN95/N95 face masks once you’re in the country, however.

While there have been media reports of passengers being turned away from using public transport in Italy if they attempt to board while wearing a surgical or cloth mask, no reports mention passengers being denied boarding when wearing an N95 mask.

In any case, travellers should be able to easily pick up some FFP2 masks upon arrival in Italy.

They are readily available at pharmacies and general stores around the country, and prices are not as high as they were earlier in the pandemic, with a pack of ten now usually costing around 7-8 euros.

