Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Will Italy end its Covid mask mandate on May 1st?

Italy is set to end the mask requirement for indoor public places by May 1st, but health ministry sources now say the rule could remain for “some places such as on public transport” beyond that date.

Published: 20 April 2022 16:07 CEST
Will Italy end its Covid mask mandate on May 1st?
A passenger wears a face mask on a public bus in Rome. Italy’s government is set to decide by the end of April on whether masks will remain mandatory on public transport. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Italy has eased many of its pandemic-related measures in recent weeks, and masks are no longer a requirement in most outdoor public areas.

READ ALSO: When do you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Italy?

The government is now expected to lift almost all remaining rules by mid-June, with a decree issued in March stating that the current mask mandate for indoor public areas is set to end on April 30th.

But Health Minister Roberto Speranza said last week that the decision was not final, and that the changes would be confirmed “in the last ten days of April”, based on the current health situation in the country.

With the government now considering whether to drop the mask mandate, a junior minister suggested on Wednesday that the rules may stay in place longer than expected – at least in some situations.

“I’m convinced that it would be right to go from an obligation to wear masks in enclosed spaces to a recommendation, keeping them in some places such as on public transport,” Deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa said in an interview with Rai News 24.

“The decree in force at the moment removes the obligation to wear masks for everyone [from May 1st],” he said.

“Now it’s a question of evaluating whether to keep them in some special situations, where there is a higher concentration of people.”

At the moment, Italy still requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places – including in shops and on public transport – and in crowded outdoor areas.

The legal obligation to wear a mask in all outdoor public places ended on February 11th.

Speranza last week stressed however that masks are still “essential” and a “fundamental safeguard” against the spread of the virus.

“We strongly recommend them on all occasions, even outdoors, where there is the possibility of gatherings,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Italy to decide on lifting Covid mask mandate after Easter

Italy's government is expected to end the requirement to wear masks in public places at the end of April, but a final decision is yet to come.

Published: 14 April 2022 10:08 CEST
Italy to decide on lifting Covid mask mandate after Easter

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday that the government would wait until after Easter to decide whether to end the nationwide mask mandate from May 1st.

“I think at this time masks are still essential,” Speranza said at an event organised by the RCS Academy business school and newspaper Corriere della Sera.

READ ALSO: Italy’s state of emergency is over ‘but the pandemic isn’t’, says health minister

“After Easter, in the last ten days of April, we will conduct a further evaluation with our scientific experts and decide,” he said.

“But at this moment my very strong recommendation is to use a mask on all occasions when there are risks, because viral circulation is very high.”

On Wednesday, Italy’s health ministry recorded 62,037 new coronavirus infections and 155 Covid-linked deaths in the previous 24 hours.

At the moment, Italy still requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places – including in shops and on public transport – and in crowded outdoor areas.

READ ALSO: When do you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Italy?

The obligation to wear a mask in all outdoor public places ended on February 11th.

But Speranza stressed that masks are still a “fundamental safeguard” against the spread of the virus.

Masks must still be worn in all indoor public places in Italy. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

“We strongly recommend them on all occasions, even outdoors, where there is the possibility of gatherings,” he said.

He reiterated: “the state of emergency is over but the pandemic is not.”

Speranza said 90 percent of the Italian population aged over 12 have now had at least the first two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 39 million – more than half of the entire population – have had a booster.

Italy this week began offering a fourth dose of an anti-Covid 19 vaccine to those deemed at highest risk from the disease, including over-80s and care home residents.

Speranza said the government would also make a decision by autumn on when and how to offer further vaccine doses to the general population.

“In autumn we await new vaccines adapted to the variants,” Speranza said

“There are no risks in taking more dose, but these are complex decisions and we do not yet know how long the vaccine protection lasts or whether it will be necessary to revaccinate even the youngest,” he said.

Italy’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign has so far prevented some 150,000 deaths, slashing the country’s death toll by almost half, the national health institute (ISS) said in a report published on Wednesday.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy