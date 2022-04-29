For members
DISCOVER ITALY
Weekend wanderlust: Exploring Bologna’s hidden countryside by bike
Head away from Bologna's city centre and you'll discover secret treasures of history, art and nature. The lowlands area of 'la pianura' is home to both natural and cultural beauty, as The Local's reporter Karli Drinkwater discovered.
Published: 29 April 2022 12:01 CEST
Updated: 29 April 2022 13:24 CEST
Updated: 29 April 2022 13:24 CEST
Cycling out of Bologna opens up nature, history and surprise. Photo: Bologna Welcome/The crowded planet
DISCOVER ITALY
How one dying Italian village plans to spend €20m in EU recovery funds
The depopulated hamlet of Calascio in Abruzzo, with just 130 residents and an earthquake-damaged castle, is preparing for a multimillion-euro revival based on tourism, sheep farming, and an unusual local cheese.
Published: 8 April 2022 12:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments