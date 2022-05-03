Read news from:
Italy extends building ‘superbonus’ for home renovations

The Italian authorities have rolled on the deadline once again to access Italy's popular 'superbonus' discount scheme, giving homebuilders further opportunity to complete delayed renovations.

Published: 3 May 2022 11:05 CEST
Home renovators have more time to access Italy's building superbonus 110, following the government's announcement to extend the deadline again. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP)

Owners of single family homes will get a three-month extension to carry out building works using Italy’s ‘superbonus 110‘, the Italian government announced on Monday.

It means that those using Italy’s popular building bonus to renovate their homes will now have until September 30th to complete 30 percent of the overall works.

The extension replaces the previous completion date of 30 percent of renovations by June 30th, which presented a risk to those caught up in delays and unable to meet the deadline in time.

The final overall date to claim the superbonus for this category of property is still December 31st, 2022.

It’s the latest extension to come for this in-demand building incentive – the last budget law had provided for the extension of the superbonus to the end of the year, extending the previous final deadline of June 30th 2022 for detached houses.

More opportunity to access the building bonus was already anticipated in the government’s latest Economic and Financial Document (Il documento di economia e finanza or ‘DEF’), which outlines the government’s economic policy and sets fiscal targets for the year.

More time for homebuilders to complete their renovation projects is aimed to ease the pressure on the building backlog. Photo: Sensei Minimal on Unsplash

The now confirmed extension to the bonus forms part of a new €14 billion decree – more than double the amount originally budgeted.

Rolling on Italy’s superbonus is one measure in the government’s new energy and investment decree (decreto energia e investimenti), including continuing cuts to excise duties on fuel, providing aid to companies hardest hit by the war in Ukraine and introducing national energy policies to reduce gas and electricity bills.

This building bonus has attracted plenty of international attention since it was first introduced in May 2020 to help restart Italy’s Covid-hit economy.

It offers homeowners a tax deduction of up to 110 percent the cost of renovation work related to making energy-efficiency upgrades and reducing seismic risk.

But the popular scheme has been marred by bureaucracy, fraudulent claims and resulting delays, leaving many property owners trying to use it concerned about whether they’ll able to finish their renovation projects in time.

This latest extension to the June deadline goes some way to easing the pressure on those caught up in the middle of works – if 30 percent of the overall renovations hadn’t been completed by the end of June, homebuilders couldn’t continue to claim the bonus until the final deadline of December 31st, 2022.

That would mean property owners would have had to either foot the bill themselves or be left with unfinished projects.

Other types of buildings have different deadlines, however.

For work carried out on condominiums and by individuals on buildings consisting of two to four separate building units (even if owned by a single owner or co-owned by several individuals), the deadline to access the superbonus is December 31st, 2025.

However, the amount you can claim drops each year – after 110 percent this year, the bonus is reduced to 70 percent for the whole of 2024 and 65 percent for the year after until December 31st 2025.

Italy braces for Easter cancellations as food and travel costs soar

The rising cost of fuel, food and accommodation means this year’s Easter holidays won't be the return to normality many were expecting, Italy's consumer groups warn.

Published: 14 April 2022 14:56 CEST
Until recently, most people in Italy were hopeful, even confident, that the 2022 Easter holidays would mark the beginning of a return to normality and a much-awaited restart of the pre-pandemic way of life – from travel to family celebrations.

But judging from the latest reports from industry and consumer groups, this Easter will instead be marked by eye-watering price hikes for consumers and further financial woes for hospitality businesses.

Household budgets are being squeezed further this spring as prices rise amid the war in Ukraine and the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Italian consumer rights group Assoutenti found recent double-figure price increases for goods such as butter, oil, flour, vegetables, and pasta in the shops mean making a home-cooked Easter dinner will cost an average of six percent more than last year, Ansa reports.

Furthermore, 76 percent of consumers have noticed a significant increase in food prices, with 48 percent already trying to slash their supermarket expenses by switching to cheaper options in their carts, according to findings from polling company Radar SWG.

The situation isn’t looking much better for those heading to a restaurant for their Easter lunch. SWG found 66 percent have cut their budgets for eating out, while menu prices are forecast to be 5 percent higher compared to last year. 

In some parts of the country the cost of the bill for a family meal out is set to increase by 10 percent, warned Italy’s National Artisans Union (Confederazione Nazionale dell’Artigianato), which represents craftspeople and small business owners.

If soaring restaurant prices seem to have already put many off eating out, sky-high fuel prices are expected to force many people to remain at home over the holidays. 

With petrol being up by an average 12.2 percent and diesel being a whopping 22.7 percent dearer than last Easter, one in three have already decided against travelling over the holidays.

The Italian tourism federation (Federazione Italiana del Turismo) said the government’s ’30 cents per litre’ fuel discount hasn’t produced the expected results.

The Federation’s president, Vittorio Messina, told La Repubblica: “Expectations for springtime tourism were very high. However, the recent increase in fuel prices has a bearing on the overall cost of travelling, and Italians, who have already been hit hard by the hike on household bills, have naturally decided to resize their budgets.”

Such budget cuts are expected to place further strain on the ailing Italian hospitality industry.

Hotel bookings across the country are presently down by 30 percent compared to last year, and big cities are once again being hit the hardest, tourism industry groups warned

In Rome alone, the number of bookings over Easter is nearly half of what it was in 2019 and a whopping 250 hotels are currently closed in the city

Milan doesn’t fare any better. “Out of 30,000 available hotel rooms, only 6,000 are currently booked,” said the president of Italian hoteliers’ association Federalberghi, Maurizio Nano.

“That is roughly 20 percent. This time two years ago, bookings were around 75 percent of the overall capacity.”

Hundreds of hotels in Rome have not reopened following closures during the pandemic. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The ongoing war in Ukraine has considerably aggravated the situation. “From the start of the war, we’ve had plenty of cancellations,” said Giuseppe Roscioli, from Federalberghi Roma e Lazio.

Unfortunately, Federalberghi warned, the conflict has not only curbed tourism from Russia and Ukraine but has also prompted travellers from Northern and Eastern Europe to change their plans. Many American nationals have also cancelled bookings since the start of the war.

If a drop in consumer spending has already delivered a blow to hotel managers, increased costs are threatening to put the industry on its knees. 

Soaring gas and electricity bill not only mean households have less disposable income, but rising costs have forced many hoteliers to put up their prices.

So much so that, according to the latest data from Italian statistics bureau Istat, staying in a hotel or B&B is on average 8.4 percent more expensive than it was last year.

Rising accommodation prices might now make Easter travel inaccessible to many. According to a study by market research institute Demoskopica, travel will not be on the cards for 13 percent of Italian families this summer due to a worsening of their financial situation.

