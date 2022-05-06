Read news from:
Italy expands €200 benefit scheme and introduces public transport bonus

Italy's government will extend its proposed one-time €200 benefit to additional categories of people and introduce a €60 public transport bonus, Italian media reported on Thursday.

Published: 6 May 2022 11:16 CEST
Italy's government has introduced a €60 one-time public transport benefit for students and workers earning under €35,000 a year.
Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

Seasonal workers, domestic and cleaning staff, the self-employed, the unemployed and those on Italy’s ‘citizen’s income’ will be added to the categories of people in Italy eligible for a one-off €200 payment, ministers reportedly announced on Thursday evening.

The one-time bonus, announced earlier this week as part of a package of financial measures designed to offset the rising cost of living, was initially restricted to pensioners and workers on an income of less than €35,000.

However the government has agreed to extend the payment to the additional groups following pressure from Italy’s labour, families, and regional affairs ministers and representatives of the Five Star Movement, according to news agency Ansa.

Pensioners and workers will reportedly receive the €200 benefit between June and July via a direct payment into their pension slip or pay packet. For other categories of workers, a special fund will be created at the Ministry of Labour and the disbursement procedures detailed in an incoming decree, according to the Corriere della Sera news daily.

One new measure introduced at the cabinet meeting on Thursday is the introduction of a one-time €60 public transport bonus for students and workers earning below €35,000. The bonus is reportedly designed to encourage greater use of public transport and will take the form of an e-voucher that can be used when purchasing a bus, train or metro season pass.

Other provisions reportedly proposed in the energy and investment decree (decreto energia e investimenti), which is still being adjusted and amended, include extending energy bill discounts, cutting petrol excise duty and rolling on the deadline to claim Italy’s popular ‘superbonus 110’.

The €14 billion aid package, intended to lessen the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, will “fight the higher cost of living” and is “a temporary situation”, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said.

How you can claim Italy’s one-time €200 bonus

Italy has announced a one-off bonus of €200 for certain groups of workers, the unemployed, and pensioners in its latest set of financial measures to offset rising living costs. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 4 May 2022 12:25 CEST
Updated: 6 May 2022 15:16 CEST
As part of Italy’s new financial package to lessen the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, the authorities are offering a one-off payment of €200 to certain categories of workers, as well as pensioners and the unemployed.

Initially restricted to pensioners and employees with an annual income of less than €35,000 when it was first announced on Monday, on Thursday the benefit was extended to include seasonal and domestic workers, the unemployed, and those on Italy’s ‘citizen’s income’, Italian media reported.

The one-time payment comes alongside other measures to curb the hike in living costs, such as extending energy bill discounts, cutting petrol excise duty and rolling on the deadline to claim Italy’s popular ‘superbonus 110’.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who can claim a discount on energy bills in Italy?

Reportedly worth around €14 billion in total, the stimulus package “will fight the higher cost of living” and is “a temporary situation”, according to Draghi.

Based on the government press release of the, as yet unpublished, new decree law and Italian media reports, here’s what you need to know about the €200 cash boost.

What is the €200 bonus?

The new aid introduced by the government is expected to be paid between June and July, and in real terms will mean a net increase of €200 in your pension or pay packet.

Those who fall into the categories listed above and have an annual income of under €35,000 can claim the benefit.

The €200 bonus has faced criticism since its announcement, with trade union leaders saying it doesn’t go far enough or keep in line with rising inflation or living costs.

“Two hundred euros is better than nothing but it doesn’t solve the problem,” said trade union CGIL leader Maurizio Landini.

“It is not acceptable that employees and pensions are taxed more than financial income,” he added.

The opinion is echoed by the president of Italian employers’ federation, Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, who instead is calling for a reduction in taxes and social welfare contributions on salaries.

READ ALSO:

“We have already experimented with the bonus policy, it does not work, we need structural measures,” he reportedly said.

For now, however, the government has turned to a one-off bonus payment instead of reducing the tax wedge. 

Who can claim the bonus?

Workers – both employed and self-employed – as well as pensioners can claim the bonus, as long as their annual income is below the €35,000 threshold. 

Seasonal and domestic workers are eligible, as are the unemployed and those receiving Italy’s ‘citizen’s income’.

How can you claim?

If you’re an employee or a pensioner, you don’t have to submit a document to claim the bonus or officially request it. If you’re eligible, you should receive the cash bonus directly in your pay packet or pension by July.

Authorities are reportedly still working out the details on how the bonus will be distributed to other eligible categories, including self-employed workers and the unemployed. According to the Corriere della Sera news daily, it’s likely that a special fund will be created at the Ministry of Labour to disburse the payment. 

Luigi Sbarra, general secretary of the trade union CISL, said, “technical work needs to be done immediately”.

The Local will continue to update this article when more details are available.

