Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Italy extends energy bill discount and petrol tax cuts

The Italian authorities have outlined how they plan to lessen the impacts of the ongoing war in Ukraine, from extending energy bill discounts to cuts on fuel excise duties.

Published: 3 May 2022 16:16 CEST
The French government has published guidelines on what to do if you are struggling to pay your energy bills.
The Italian government has announced further discounts on energy bills and caps on petrol taxes. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Italy approved a much-awaited package of financial measures on Monday to curb the soaring cost of living driven by energy and fuel price hikes.

The stimulus package drawn up by Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi is aimed at combatting the knock-on effects of the conflict in Ukraine, a set of measures reportedly worth around 14 billion euros – double what was previously budgeted for.

READ ALSO: How to save money on your fuel in Italy

Energy bill payers will be able to take advantage of a government discount on gas and electricity bills for a further three months, as the government has extended the current ‘Social bonus for electricity and gas’ or ‘Bonus sociale energia elettrica e gas’ to the third quarter of 2022.

Energy bills have soared over the past year fuelled by the surging cost of gas imports, hitting a record in January. This has only been made worse since Russia invaded Ukraine, as Italy is more dependent on Russian imports of natural gas for energy than most of its European neighbours and produces very little of it within the country.

READ ALSO: Italy will ‘soon’ stop buying gas from Russia, says minister

In response, Italian authorities passed a new law in March for the second quarter of the year, aimed at lowering utility bills for those on lower incomes.

The bonus’s eligibility criteria had also been amended so that all homeowners with an ‘ISEE’, an indicator of household wealth, (Indicatore della Situazione Economica Equivalente) lower than €12,000 can benefit from the energy bill discount.

That marked an increase on the previous ISEE limit of around €8,000, meaning more bill payers can offset their energy bills – now, until September 2022.

READ ALSO:

The government has also extended its previous cuts to fuel excise duties to July 8th. The move had been introduced in late March to put a brake on soaring pump prices, when petrol surged to highs of over €2 per litre.

In this case, the excise duty will fall to “zero euros per cubic metre” and there will be a reduction in VAT to 5 percent – previously 22 percent – while a cut to the price of methane is also expected.

The financial moves are included in the government’s new energy and investment decree (decreto energia e investimenti), which is yet to be published in its final version.

Draghi said the package is intended to “protect the purchasing power of families and the most vulnerable, and companies’ production capacity”.

“The measures will fight the higher cost of living. The price spiral depends on a large part on the cost of energy,” he added.

“And that means that is a temporary situation which has to be confronted with exceptional instruments.”

Also included in the upcoming decree is a cash bonus for around 28 million Italians with annual earnings of less than €35,000 for both workers and pensioners, in a bid to curb the rising cost of living.

In other measures, Italian authorities extended the building ‘superbonus 110’, to give homeowners more time to claim government aid for delayed renovation works.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the Italian government has already set aside some €15.5 billion for various economic relief measures. With the latest round of financial help, the country is expected to inject a total of two percentage points of GDP into the economy by the end of 2022.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

Italy’s employment rate reaches record high as fixed-term jobs soar

Employment is on the rise in Italy – especially for female workers – but the job market is still in difficulty as youth unemployment and temporary roles are increasing too.

Published: 3 May 2022 13:13 CEST
Italy’s employment rate reaches record high as fixed-term jobs soar

Italy’s employment rate reached a record 59.9 percent in March, according to Italy’s National statistics bureau ISTAT.

With over 23 million people currently in employment, that marks the highest figure since 2004, when the agency’s records began.

In March, the number of employed Italians increased by 804,000 compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dropped to 8.3 percent (a 0.2 percent decrease from March 2021) – a figure not seen since 2010.

Such growth in national employment was largely driven by female workers, whose number increased by 85,000 compared to March last year. That brings the number of employed women in Italy to a total of 9,776,000.

READ ALSO: 11 statistics that show the state of gender equality in Italy

The data follow a hard-hit economy due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Italy’s first nationwide lockdown began in early March 2020, some 11.5 million people lost work or had their incomes slashed, and had to apply for government aid.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Italy was still feeling the impact of the 2008 financial crash. The national unemployment rate had been hovering at around nine percent, which was still observed in the country’s job market in the late 2010s. 

Given the state of Italy’s finances at the end of 2020, a number of early reports had indicated that Italy’s economy would only set out on its path to recovery by the beginning of 2023. However, the latest ISTAT figures point towards the country getting ahead of schedule.

READ ALSO: Italy to cut income tax for lower earners

Other data in the ISTAT report hint towards some caution too, though. The unemployment rate for people aged between 15 and 24 rose to 24.5 percent (up by 0.3 percent on the previous year).

The number of people on fixed-term employment contracts is also soaring and now stands at 3,150,000 workers (about 13.7 percent of all employed people).

Tania Sacchetti, a regional secretary for Italian trade union CGIL (Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro), said, “In spite of a considerable drop in the national unemployment rate, the most striking aspect is that the rise in employment numbers largely stemmed from the boom of fixed-term contracts.”

“This is a sign that these [fixed-term contracts] are no longer an instrument to solve temporary or surrounding problems but they are now a structural feature [of the job market].”

Andrea Garnero, a labour economist at the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), attributes the cause of this to the nature of Italy’s economy.

While the manufacturing industry is struggling, secondary and tertiary sectors such as the provision of services are in relatively good health. Such sectors produce “precarious and low-added-value employment”, creating the imbalance between permanent contracts and short-term ones.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy