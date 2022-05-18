For members
Revealed: The most expensive places in Italy to buy a house in 2022
Many factors are at play when deciding where to purchase a home in Italy. To help you decide, here are the most expensive and sought-after locations in Italy, according to the latest data.
Published: 18 May 2022 17:08 CEST
Where are the most expensive places to buy and where's the most popular? Photo by Caleb Miller on Unsplash
How much does it cost to raise a child in Italy?
How big is the financial commitment parents have to make in Italy to pay for their offspring’s needs and expenses until they’re grown up and independent? Here's a look at the predicted costs.
Published: 16 May 2022 17:08 CEST
