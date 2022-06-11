For members
Why visitors to Italy are ditching hotels – and where they’re staying instead
Traditional hotels are falling out of favour in Italy as the rise of sustainable, experiential travel takes more people off the beaten path, says Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 11 June 2022 12:45 CEST
The breakfast terrace at the Sotto Le Stelle 'albergo diffuso' south of Rome. Photo by Silvia Marchetti/The Local
CRIME
Italy’s private beaches to face public tender in tax fraud crackdown
Following years of pressure from the EU, Italy has finally agreed to put its private beach concessions up for public tender for the first time since 1992.
Published: 10 June 2022 10:48 CEST
