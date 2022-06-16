For members
EXPLAINED: How Italy’s Covid rules change from Thursday
Most of Italy’s remaining pandemic-related restrictions have been eased from Thursday, June 16th - but some remain. Here are the rules at a glance.
Published: 16 June 2022 16:10 CEST
Masks will remain required on metro trains and other forms of public transport in Italy. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
Italy’s transport mask rule extended to September as Covid rate rises
Face masks will remain obligatory on Italian public transport - but not on flights - until the end of September following a recent rise in the contagion rate, the health ministry has confirmed.
Published: 15 June 2022 16:39 CEST
Updated: 16 June 2022 10:01 CEST
